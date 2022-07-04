Microphone Logging – Not like other computer monitoring software, All In One Keylogger can be used as an audio surveillance tool

It monitors and records sounds in your room via your computer microphone. This especially needed since you can monitor chats conversations made using the microphone and listen to any activity in your room. You can configure the keylogger Software to start recording only when the sound level is above a defined threshold, so that disk space and time will be conserved by not wasting recording/listening time when nobody is actually talking. This feature is usually sold as a sole product!

WebCamera Logging – All In One Keylogger can capture images from your WebCam. You can configure Keylogger to capture images from your Web Camera when user Login to Windows or/and by specify capturing interval.

Printer Logging – All In One Keylogger can capture the names of the printed documents which are sent to the default printer.

Files and Directories changes Logging- All In One Keylogger can monitor file system changes and records paths and names of files or directories that are copied, created, deleted or renamed.

User Idle Time (System Inactivity) Logging – All In One Keylogger can calculate user’s Idle (inactivity) time. This allows you to know how much time exactly computer was in Idle state.

Privacy & Stealthy – All In One Key logger is completely invisible. You can configure it not to be listed in Task Manager and to Hide its folder. You can also configure it not to be listed in Windows Task Bar, System Tray, MSConfig (Startup entry), Uninstall list (Add/Remove programs) And start menu.

Password Protection – Our Keylogger Software has a password protection to prevent others from changing your configurations or viewing the log files. After configuring and starting the program, you can call All In One Keylogger simply by typing your password in any application you want. Just type the password and All In One Keylogger will show itself. You can also set special Hotkey for calling the Keylogger password box.

Anti-Spy Protection – You can set All In One Keylogger to shut-down pre-defined anti-keylogger software’s. The key logger will monitor and prevent loading these pre-defined anti-keylogger software.

Logs sending (by email/FTP/LAN) based on keywords triggering – In addition to the auto sending of logs according to the interval you set, All In One Keylogger lets you to define a keywords list

Log Delivery Features: Email Delivery – Thinking about going away from home for a couple of weeks and afraid of losing control over your computer? All In One Keylogger brings a solution: Sending logs by e-mail. In order to save hard drive space you can specify if you wish to delete the sent logs from your HD.

LAN Delivery – Not like most Keyloggers, All In One Keylogger can copy logs to a Remote Computer in a Network (Including Network Authentication)

USB Stick/External Hard Disk Flushing Delivery – Not like most Keyloggers, All In One Keylogger can Stealthily copy the logs to your USB flash drive or External Hard Disk whenever it is plugged in. With this powerful feature, you will be able to "take" the logs from the monitored computer and to view them on another computer only by plugging the adjusted USB stick/External Hard Disk. (Keylogger will copy the logs only to a USB flash drive/External Hard Disk that you configured – i.e. the 'adjusted USB stick/External Hard Disk').

When one of these keywords is typed, Keylogger automatically sends the logs to the specified email address/FTP server/Network Folder, regardless to the sending interval you have set. You can also set the ‘Sending Delay’, i.e. how much time after keyword is typed Keylogger should send the logs.