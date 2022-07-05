To which Matt replied that this wasn’t something that had entered my daily diet yet

Matt has a fantastic relationship with the few guys he’s grown up with since he was 7 but it’s also true to say that 75% of their conversation revolves around the game of cricket and the quest on producing the perfect poached egg!

I don’t really remember the next few seconds but my knees buckled and I fell to the ground ( yeah well what do you expect, I am an actress by profession for Christs sake) and I cried like Matt had never heard before, he said it was like someone had released a pressure valve in my head and all I could hear was Matt yelling “we did it Bec Bec, we did it”. I was desperate to see those lines again but everything was a blur so we ran to the kitchen to better light and there it was, the pregnancy line was even stronger than the control line. 4 years of this controlling our lives and we’d done it.

Time to phone the parents, well I’m sure you can imagine their response, it goes without saying that this was wonderful news not just for us but for both our families and also for so many of you. Also as discussed with Matt, if this pregnancy for whatever reason doesn’t go to plan, then the people who have supported us through all of this, are the people we’ll need and want to support us through potential sadness too, so it only seemed fair and right for so many of you to know so early. Matt really wanted to tell a couple of his mates straight away and it was important that James was first on the list as he had imparted some vital knowledge in the last two weeks on the virtues of Beetroot. so it was decidedly odd when a few days after embryo transfer, Matt received a text from James asking whether I drank Beetroot juice? ….why? To quote the text from Mr James Flower ” it improves blood flow to the uterus to help with embryo implantation, it’s an excellent source of antioxidant resveratrol” followed by “I can confirm that’s a sentence I never thought I’d use”……. You and me both James, how could we let him down…….a carton was purchased and devoured almost immediately. So that night after testing, Matt text him with the good news to which he replied simply ” Beetroot worked then?”

We sat on the sofa for ages trying to digest what had happened, half an hour after testing I got a cheap brand out to try, well if it comes up positive with that too then it’ll seem more real. It did! The next morning,after no sleep, I tested with two other brands as well (you have to remember I never thought I’d see two lines, EVER!) they were positive too…… So it was real! I had also decided that later that day I would treat ourselves to be BIG GUN…..THE ALL SINGING, ALL DANCING, CLEARBLUE DIGITAL, the bad boy that spells it out to you in bloody words… Yeah baby! let the photo do the talking…..

Some of you have known the result for a few weeks and that is because you have ridden this wave with us, right by our sides and so many of my lovely friends knew we were testing that day so there was no way it could be kept secret

I had tentatively booked an appointment at my surgery, with the nurse, the next day, to have a HCG and progesterone test. I did this last time too and then just cancelled on the day when I tested negative. You see, with IVF the worry doesn’t stop there, the hurdles are numerous even after such monumentous news. An HCG test measures the pregnancy hormone and at 14dp5dt you want it to be above 150 otherwise the pregnancy may not be viable, you then have to repeat the blood test 48hrs later to see if the numbers have doubled, if not, again the pregnancy looks doubtful. Also the progesterone needs to be high enough to support the pregnancy. Having passed on our good news to P in Athens, who was just overjoyed, she was as anxious as us to get the results of the tests to her as soon as possible.