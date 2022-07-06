Which have scholarships and you will government student loans, she were able to go after an informed education you’ll

Which have scholarships and you will government student loans, she were able to go after an informed education you’ll

Motivated by real stories, these small films tell you just how individuals is actually effectively paying off its beginner money and you will implementing the grade to pursue their goals, raise existence, and support their own families.

Krystal’s Tale

Valerie D.

To have Valerie, for every call is actually private in order to her cardiovascular system and you will performs. The newest voice and you may story on the other prevent of your line are the thing that pushes Valerie to complete way more getting customers during this time. We have been honored for her as part of Cluster Navient. Valerie has been went by the customers’ persistence and self-confident outlook.

Customer interactions have changed significantly since the COVID-19 crisis began. So many people have lost so much, but they are still able to look on the bright side of things. For instance, I’m reminded of a customer in Oregon who lost her job after it had taken a lot of work to get. It was a tough blow for her. Then, her husband was laid off too. They could no longer afford to stay in their home, so they had to move in with her grandmother. I had tears in my eyes just listening to her story. But even while I was there to help her, she taught me something that day. She said, “Although it’s been a rough transition with two small children, there is a silver lining: Grandma needed us just as much as my family needed Grandma.” Knowing that I could help this family remove some of the pressure of the student loan payments really warmed my heart.Working for Navient allows me to use my gifts and talents to better the world around me. An encouraging word spoken at the right time can change the outcome.

Patti C.

Patti helps borrowers stay on track by getting them into the repayment program that’s best for them. Patti understands personally what it’s like to be in default with her student loans, so she has a mission: help borrowers by providing a path that works. She wants to provide people with the same care and support she received from her own friend.

My job is to help people by o?ering them opportunities to get their student loans out of default and out of collections. I listen to them and try to help them with the best program that I can. I understand the struggle that some borrowers have when their loans are in default and their tax refunds are being taken by the government. A few years ago, before I started working at Navient, my loans were in default too. My husband had abandoned me with three children and no way to support myself. If it weren’t for a friend who worked here who assisted me with getting my loans back into good standing, I might still be struggling with my loans.A lot of people hear “debt” or “collections” and automatically think our job is just to take people’s money and not help them. But federal student loans have so many options, including options where you pay just a small percentage of your income. I’m proud to be working for Navient, helping people with their student loans.