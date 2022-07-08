He also prepared lovely breakfast which we enjoyed very much

e just for the house but finally it’s the people who impressed me most. Everything’s well prepared and done with a good taste, like the enities. It is so nice to know and talk with persons like Michael and Eric. They invited me for dinner which is with little Chinese touch and Eric drive me to the train station the day when I’m leaving. I have to say that was a very pleasant stay. Maybe I said too much nice words but I have to tell the truth.

C C. By driving it seemed to be a long way from Grasse to the place, but by foot it only took us 10-15 mins (with a stroller) to get to the town centre. The view from the balcony is stunning, where we are able to see the town and the sea. The room is clean and tidy, and the bathroom is spacy. Michael gave us a warm welcome, offering drinks and snack when we arrived. Thank you!

Candace L. Michael and Eric are wonderful hosts! Michael was so kind to offer me a pick up and drop off to the bus station. You can see the best view of Grasse from their balcony! The room is very new with a big shower room. I had a good chat with Michael and Eric after dinner. They are very well prepared for their guest with maps, restaurants guides, a hair dryer and a hair straightner for lady! If u arrive from the Nice airport, you can take bus 500 and get off from the final stop.I highly recommended their house and I am sure you will enjoy your stay with Michael and Eric. Michael, I really enjoyed the stay at your house though it was a short stay, If you have any plan to visit Hong Kong, please feel free to drop me a line. I’m more than happy to take you to a nice dim sum restaurant.

Much love, Celine

Celine L. What a special experience. Michael and Eric are two of the kindest and most generous people I have ever encountered, and their enthusiasm for providing the true bed & breakfast experience speaks through every detail of their hosting. From the elegant decor of the villa to the professional layout of information on activities in Grasse, I was impressed at every moment of my (alas, too short) visit. And the BREAKFASTS! What better way to start the day than by enjoying a fresh-out-of-the-oven croissant and coffee while looking out across the villa’s spectacular view of the Riviera mountains. If you are travelling through Grasse, this is the way to go. Great location, great travel style, and more importantly, GREAT company. I left Michael and Eric’s place knowing I had made two very wonderful friends, and I already can’t wait to be back. Quite simply my best b&b experience to date. Your breakfasts were presented so beautifully that I couldn’t stop taking pictures of them! I wish I could be of more help, but I simply can’t come up with an improvement. !

Valentina V. Michael has been such a friendly and relaxed host! The view from his retreat is stunning, the apartment is very cool and well kept. These guys have an effortless attention to detail and know how to make you feel at home.

You guys are doing a magnificent job, and I can’t wait to see you both again in May!

Nathalie H. It was a first BnB experience and it was so wonderful! Michael and Eric are very nice and kind and their house is beautiful and immaculate. The bed is very comfortable, the bathroom is huge, and the breakfast that Michael put together was exquisite. You can walk into town easily in 5 minutes to eat out or shop, a bit more time to walk back as it is uphill. The parking is street side on a bit of a steep hill but we had no problem. Thank you Michael and Eric for such a treat.