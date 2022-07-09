This new collection include many characters of one’s thirteen other children regarding George Wythe Munford

Telecommunications of Charles Ellis Munford (1839-1862) concerns the fresh U. Almost every other emails question their death during the Malvern Slope, Virginia, 1862. Together with integrated are their law laptops, 1859-1861. Personal and you can loved ones letters of daughters from George Wythe Munford consist of information of your details of home cost savings and standard criteria during the Civil Conflict and you may Reconstruction. A scrapbook, 1861-1871, from Lizzie Ellis Munford includes Confederate verse and souvenirs, in addition to vegetation extracted from brand new coffin from Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson for the 1863 and you can from the grave away from John Ewell Brown Stuart inside 1864, and clippings concerning the war. There are even an abundance of letters regarding a couple grandsons from George Wythe Munford, Allan Talbott and you may Ellis Talbott, composed when you find yourself travel European countries even though studying at the latest University from Geneva as well as the brand new College of Heidelberg, 1886-1889.

S. Army Academy, combat arrangements and you may army screwing from the College away from Virginia, and his hiring responsibilities

Papers of the Ellis loved ones start off with the ones from Charles Ellis, Sr. (1772-1840), Richmond seller and you can mate off John Allan, who had been this new foster-father away from Edgar Allan Poe, as well as his cousin, Powhatan Ellis (1790-1863), jurist, U.S. senator, and you can diplomat. Emails from Charles Ellis concern company things and personal issues, the second consisting mostly out-of admonitions in order to his kid, James, when you find yourself students within U.S. Military Academy, Western Part, Ny, and of characters authored from the springs away from west Virginia. Letters out of Margaret (Nimmo) Ellis (1790-1877), spouse off Charles Ellis, Sr., are numerous from 1840 to help you the woman death and you may, whether or not basically worried about family members points, plus include levels away from war activities and you will personal change because of the latest Municipal War. Communication from Powhatan Ellis questions nation-wide politics; group association away from John Tyler; brand new nullification argument from the Senate; Andrew Jackson’s stand up against South carolina towards the nullification procedure; the brand new looking of your James River Canal; his requirements as minister so you’re able to Mexico; Franklin Pierce’s rules on the Cuba; Mississippi government; resistance so you can Stephen A good.

Communication out of Thomas Harding Ellis (1814-1898), guy away from Charles and you will Margaret (Nimmo) Ellis, supplier and you will business person, connect with their degree from the College or university away from Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, 1831-1832; brand new South Literary Messenger; brand new Richmond Fayette White Tools; his demand for literary items; their duties given that individual secretary so you’re able to their sibling, Powhatan Ellis, for the Mexico, 1836, and also as first secretary of legation, 1839-1841; anyone and situations within the Richmond, 1840-1860; this new Civil War, plus agreements from inside the Richmond in the Peninsular Strategy; work standards and you will financial hardships from the James River Area immediately following the war; their residence into the Chi town, 1871-1883, that have intricate accounts of one’s growth of the town and also the high fire out-of 1871; the new Republican Federal Convention from 1880; clerkships from the Departments of the Indoor together with Treasury, 1887-1898; and you may family history of one’s Ellis members of the family.

Douglas; secession; the fresh new Richmond Light Blues; the forming of the fresh new Confederacy inside the Mississippi; court situations of William Allan; and nearest and dearest and personal issues, also visits so you’re able to Berkeley Springs, Virginia

Characters and documents out-of almost every other college students out of Charles and Margaret (Nimmo) Ellis also are incorporated. Emails away from James Ellis (1815-1839) generally speaking have been written on the You.S. Armed forces Academy. One consists of a guide in the course of this new death of John Allan, Poe’s foster father, saying that Allan had not “invested their amount of time in a most effective way” and you will to make particular mention of Allan’s next wife, which was thoroughly obliterated. Charles Ellis, Jr. (1817-189-), left of a lot wat is outpersonals business and personal letters, the second composed largely out-of family unit members emails and you may levels of many check outs towards the springs inside west Virginia, especially Enjoying Springs inside Bath Condition, which have minute meanings away from activities, traffic, their problems, in addition to young women exactly who the guy escorted during their long life and lots of sojourns during the Loving Springs. Most other correspondence inquiries the training out of James Western Pegram at the Clifton Academy, into the Amelia Condition, Virginia, 1855-1856; John Brown’s raid on the Harpers Ferry, 1859; the fresh new railway for the Confederacy, especially the Richmond and you may Petersburg Railway into the siege out of Petersburg; Ellis’s services to stay chairman of your own railway after the combat; and also the collapse of the gallery throughout the court of capitol into the Richmond. Interaction of Powhatan Ellis, Jr. (1829-1906), boy out-of Charles Ellis, Sr., big on Confederate Military, and you will planter, applies to his activities due to the fact students at University regarding Virginia, 1848-1850; once the a real estate agent to take care of loved ones places inside the Kentucky; due to the fact an officer regarding the Confederate Army about west movie theater, with brand of references to your stop off Fort Henry, brand new Vicksburg Venture, and you may troop actions and you can army engagements from inside the Mississippi and you may Alabama; so when good planter inside Gloucester State after the Civil Battle.