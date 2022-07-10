This will offers proof the father, John Hodgkinson Sr

There’s absolutely no doubt inside my brain your Hodgkinson family relations described within commonly is similar family unit members as Loyalist Hodgkinsons. , and additionally immigrated, and that fact by yourself was extreme, as We have never seen it asserted or referenced in every most other Hodgkinson resource. Additionally, the fact that brand new dad’s title try John is in line with the fresh new hypothesis that Loyalist Hodgkinsons had been children from John and you may Sarah (Godley) Hodgkinson out of Mansfield. You will find little idea how much time John Sr. stayed in New york, which document alone now offers no sign that John was born into the Colonial The usa. So, so it piece of proof does not always oppose the existing hypothesis that Loyalist Hodgkinsons was produced inside Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England.

Centered on it file, you will find John Hodgkinson, Sr., and then make his last usually and you may testament within the Pownal, regarding the State off New york, towards erican Vanguard War, which will avoid toward Treaty of Paris with the 3 Sep 1783. Pownal try a little city mainly based about twenty seven kilometers the southern part of regarding Schaghticoke, in which Samuel and you can Ellender Hodgkinson was basically baptized when you look at the 1776 and you may 1778, correspondingly (Contour 3). Brand new “County out-of Vermont” mentioned on the often is not an excellent U.S. county, but rather a mention of the North carolina Republic, that has been a different believe that lived regarding 1777–1791. dos Ahead of one, ranging from 1764 and 1777, “Vermont” failed to exists: new home to the west of the newest Connecticut Lake is proclaimed from the King George III in order to fall into Ny, when you find yourself The newest Hampshire set to the eastern of that lake. step 3 Very, when the John compensated in the Pownal just before 1777, and his awesome youngsters have been living in the newest location out of Albany, they every could have been customers of your Province from Nyc.

While i know-nothing on John (Sr.)is why individual government, all of his people discovered thus far was in fact Loyalists, so John Sr. might have been you to definitely too. Was indeed all of them located in Schaghticoke originally, and then John Sr. transferred to the fresh independent County out-of North carolina pursuing the British lost within Saratoga, while you are his sons continued in order to serve having Butler’s Rangers up to they disbanded into the 1784? Certainly it might not have become easy for him to keep living in Ny State once the a well-known Loyalist after the Nyc Operate out-of Attainder, or Confiscation Work, is died twenty-two Oct 1779. 4 So it Operate identified 59 preferred Loyalists by name, confiscated the house and personal property, banished them on the state, and you may offered them death phrases, rather than advantage of clergy, if they previously be discovered inside the State of new York. They generated then conditions to possess indicting more Loyalists-such as the Hodgkinsons-in addition to men and women 59 called physically. John Sr.’s the reason dying during the 1784 showed up seven age just before New york is actually acknowledge for the connection since fourteenth of one’s Us, yet maybe it actually was uncertainty more than Vermont’s future one added John in order to word their bequest regarding their residential property so you’re able to his sons thus very carefully, claiming that each and every son manage inherit their part of the farm, “when the they can be at liberty in the future and you may Freely enjoy a similar.“

Shape step three: Chart appearing cities out-of Schaghticoke, New york, in which John Hodgkinson (Jr.)is why eldest college students were baptized, and you can Pownal, New york, in which www.datingranking.net/pl/passion-recenzja/ John Hodgkinson (Sr.) composed his past tend to. Visualize thanks to Yahoo Maps; mouse click to access larger.

Their Dearly Precious Girlfriend, Mary

John’s girlfriend was known Mary contained in this document, maybe not Sarah, however, she has been one minute partner. It theory was supported by the report, “We bring unto my personal precious Spouse, you to definitely particular two year old Heifer, also to the girl [stress exploit] Girl Ann Gardner, a certain Yearling Heifer…” This indicates you to Ann Gardner try Mary’s child of the an earlier companion. It is unsure if or not Gardner is actually Ann’s maiden label, or the woman age. If for example the previous, then it would also was basically elizabeth from the lady basic spouse. I am going to must see a dying listing for Sarah (Godley) Hodgkinson for the facts regarding New york or Mansfield (England), and a wedding checklist to have John and you can Mary inside New york. One of the witnesses with the commonly, Paul Gardner, may be several other relative, and you may research to your which nearest and dearest is additionally to my so you can-carry out number.