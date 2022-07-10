How to find Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies

How to find Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies

Oosterpark. Crowd: Locals and Turkish and Moroccan gay immigrants. You can find here everything you want. Next to Tropenmuseum. At east side of the lake.

Westerpark. In summer its popular with Turkish and Moroccan gays. During the day cruise between the Westerpark and the Sloterdijk along the railroad tracks behind the Begraafplaats St.

Van Leyenberghlaan Canal. Nude sunbathers, bi & str8s come by for BJ’s. All types from teens to older guys & even the occasional hot Arab boy!

Vondelpark. Vondelpark is the largest city park in Amsterdam, and certainly the most famous park in the Netherlands, which welcomes about 10 million visitors every year.

Het Nieuwe Meer. All types of guys go here, from vanilla to kink. Crowd: Young hung & beautiful Dutch boys — from young to trolls. Along the water for sun beauties & into the woods for sex.

Oud Zuid. This park is located at the corner of Anthonie van Dijckstraat and Albrecht Durerstraat, outside the British School. There are plenty of bushes and trees to hide your groping and other actions.

Sarphatipark. Crowd is mostly Arabs, hustlers, trade, bi’s, str8s, hookers & low life types. Always busy in the evening.

Corner of Leidsestraat and Prinsengracht a Krul Public, Corner Leidsestraat/Prinsengracht. A public on the corner of Leidsestraat and Prinsengracht. It is a so called “krul”, a public for two men. The divider has got small holes so you can watch the other guy urinate or . Especially busy in the evenings, just pee and cough and wait for an answer.

There are few BDSM clubs in Amsterdam and most Amsterdam swingers clubs have BDSM themed nights. There are also some experienced dominatrix escorts in Amsterdam and few of them can be also found working in the De Wallen and Singel red-light districts.

