My high school coach taught sex ed

Anal douching isn’t something we talk about much in our community and we aren’t given many opportunities to learn about it. He said “Keep it in your pants, boys. Keep it in your pants.” Surprisingly, he never covered anal douching. Yet, we are all supposed to somehow know all about it. And, we succumb to societal pressure to pass white glove tests at all times of the day. #bottomstruggles.

At Magnet, we are asked a lot about how to douche safely. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t douche at all. But to be real, no one wants to leave a crime scene on their partner. There isn’t much research on regular anal douching before sex but we do know some things. Below, I’ll give you the low-down on what we know about what’s safe to do-and what you should avoid doing if you douche.

Use the right water.

Tap water is fine if you aren’t using it every day. If you douche too often with tap water, you can cause an electrolyte imbalance that using normal saline would prevent. Avoid it if you can but it’s not always easy to do so. And absolutely do not use olive oil, bleach, alcohol, or anything else that you find under your kitchen sink. These will cause significant harm to your butt.

I know you aren’t running a cooking show at home to make your own normal saline. And sometimes your big top daddy is coming over too soon to run to the store to get a Fleet’s. So what about tap water?

Using the right type of liquid to clean out your butt is important. Your body maintains a delicate balance of electrolytes to function normally. If you use the wrong liquid, you can cause imbalances that harm your body. One of the safer liquids to put up your butt is called “normal saline.” This is a water mixture that has the right amount of a sodium electrolyte to match what is in your body. You can get this stuff in a saline Fleet enema or you can also make normal saline at home by combining a half teaspoon of salt with a cup of water.

And while you are pouring the water, be sure to check the temperature. I can’t over-emphasize this one. The mucosal lining of your intestines and colon is much more sensitive to temperature than the skin on the outside of your body. You may be able to tolerate a hot shower, but you’ll burn your insides if you use that same temperature in an enema. Test the water temperature first with your hand and turn down the temperature until it feels lukewarm. Then turn the temperature down just a bit more. That’s what can go up your butt.

Get the right equipment.

You’ve got a few different options if you’re looking for the right douching equipment. Here are the options I know about-and my recommendations for each.

Fleet enemas: These are your best bets for safe douching. Fleet enemas come in multiple versions so be sure to get the one that just has normal saline in it. They also have pre-lubricated nozzle matchreplacement tips which is less likely to cause tearing or other damage. The volume is also smaller so you are less likely to overdo it.

Shower shot: Nothing says that you are prepared to bottom more than installing a hose on your shower to rinse out your butt. These require you to be extra careful with your douching. It is very easy to have the water pressure on too high or have the water too hot. If you choose this option, be very careful. It is also very easy to have the water too hot, which can burn your insides. The nozzle doesn’t even need to go in your butt. You’ll find that just having it at the opening that you’ll get an effective rinse.