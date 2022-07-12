Complete transcript: Badoo Chief executive officer Andrey Andreev to the his app’s change, partnerships, and you will Bumble

Andrey Andreev: The fresh Badoo that you may find now is just a skeleton to have a whole load of amazing, game-switching keeps in fact it is upcoming live-in the near future. We have the ability to use him or her.

Everything is new! Discover totally rebuilt new app, authored an alternate framework title into brand name, and you may analysed and you may reconsidered 11 decade of experience when you look at the purchase so you’re able to improve and enhance UX and you can clarify overcomplicated has actually.

BI: My personal effect away from Badoo might have been you to definitely a keen redesign like this might have been due for some time. As to the reasons discharge new variation now?

For quite some time it started to timely (when we refer to it as inside) you out of an effective ‘Frankenstein’. This occurs with each gadgets in the course of time. Since you manage possess, monetise or maybe just make an effort to increase consumer experience by adding the latest new enjoyable aspects, it fundamentally will get such a little Xmas tree with lots of tactics, menus within menus, and several complicated windowpanes etc.

AA: You are correct, I became thinking about renovating Badoo for a time now

The existing monitor is limiting all of us to your too many suggests and you are going to although we’d modified and you will increased it a couple of times, it achieved the point whereby We accepted that people can also be don’t expose new features abreast of an old monitor.

It was a long given procedure and you will immediately following numerous brainstorming sessions along with the help of the brand new Badoo classification, I discovered hence recommendations i must move to the.

AA: Badoo has over 340 million users who have become used to a certain app. Before changing anything about the app we always test. A/B testing shows that even small changes can cause loss of engagement or revenue. That's the real world of monetised products.

Andreev chatted about their app’s upgrade, as well as the ideas on a passionate IPO, how the partnerships works, Bumble, and just why he will maybe not instance coverage

So in answering the question, yes, we were resistant. That was the main reason it took so long to renovate it. We just wanted to ensure that we didn't lose any important features through the new design being too user-friendly.

BI: Something you told you prior to now could have been seeing Badoo as more out of a myspace and facebook than an online relationships application. How do you create you to differences obvious?

AA: Badoo has a long history and we know what our users want. Yes, it's mainly a dating app. But dating for most people is flirting, chatting and just browsing. There was before an idea that dating apps equalled sex. But like real life, say, in a bar. You don't just approach every single person in the bar and arrange a date. Sometimes you just come, have a few drinks, chat and leave and nothing happens. Sometimes you make friends. You cannot just remove social aspect from dating because that would be a bit boring.

Badoo definitely helps explore the world outside your network of friends which is another reason why it's social.

Badoo definitely helps explore the nation additional your community away-away from members of the family which is one more reason why it’s personal.

BI: Something Badoo does that seems to be unusual in dating and tech is to use multiple brands and apps. What's the thinking behind that?

AA: We work with all of these companies on a partnership basis. Badoo is a strong platform which allows us to provide technology to multiple products simultaneously. It's like a Lego game – we start all partnerships by building something from the components we have and we add unique pieces that are necessary.