The brief Version: based by gluten-free best friends Sheri Grande and Marcella Romaya, GlutenFreeSingles.com may be the basic and largest dating internet site specifically for singles who’ve Celiac condition, gluten allergies, or gluten-free choices. Not merely really does GlutenFreeSingles provide an inviting location for these daters, nevertheless the web site in addition develops awareness and educates men and women within and outside of the gluten-free neighborhood through their new web log, productive message board, and comprehensive resources page.

According to BeyondCeliac.org, 1% of People in the us have actually Celiac condition and 18 million have some non-celiac associated susceptibility to gluten. These folks understand better than many the issues of food shopping, cooking, and eating with an individual who doesn’t always have equivalent nutritional needs.

Here to make existence â and matchmaking â much easier is actually GlutenFreeSingles.com.

Launched in 2013, GlutenFreeSingles may be the very first and the majority of preferred web platform for daters with Celiac illness or a gluten susceptibility â whether theyare looking for lovers who happen to be gluten cost-free (GF) or have similar dietary allergies, desire to improve their diet by eliminating gluten, or are seeking advice and info.

“We noticed there clearly was a requirement for a gluten-free dating internet site since when you are considering internet dating, meals is a huge element of it,” mentioned Sheri Grande, Co-Founder of GlutenFreeSingles. “Dining out and cooking with each other when you’ve got the same dietary requirements is less complicated.”

Not too long ago we sat down with Sheri to talk about the concept and unique attributes behind GlutenFreeSingles, also the incredible importance of having an inviting room of these women and men to share their particular experiences with residing a GF way of life.

Sheri & Marcella’s private Struggles motivated GlutenFreeSingles

Sheri Grande and Co-Founder Marcella Romaya have-been best friends for years. With Sheri having a gluten attitude and Marcella having Celiac condition, they’ve always shared a passion for eating well, exercising, and top an excellent existence general. But in spending really time with one another, they started to notice exactly how ingesting the exact same situations made preparing and eating out collectively far more easy.

The light-bulb time originated from Marcella’s own battles with dating. Recently unmarried, she was actually trying the woman luck on main-stream dating sites, only to perhaps not get a hold of a match who could relate solely to the woman in terms of as well as the GF lifesyle. After discovering from those battles, Sheri and Marcella launched HealthDate.com, a niche site for healthier people in general, and got much more certain with GlutenFreeSingles soon after.

Sheri stated these private experiences yet others like all of them prove that there’s real value in online dating and starting a relationship with somebody who has the exact same health needs and knows that this way of eating is not a variety â its absolutely essential.

“we’ve got found that connections lasts much longer whenever partners have actually similar way of life requirements and typical passions,” she said. “There’s a lot of determining elements in any type of union, but locating somebody who is in addition gluten-free is among the items of that problem. Those who suffer with Celiac infection or have a gluten intolerance keep in mind that entirely.”

Helping folks Within & not in the GF Community

Besides becoming focused on the gluten-free singles group, GlutenFreeSingles even offers various techniques to much better serve the GF demographic as one.

GlutenFreeSingles’ detailed methods page advises the greatest web sites and businesses for related details, recommendations, teams, plus, whilst merchandise page includes affordable items like caps and T-shirts and features GlutenFreeSingles’ very own brand name, “GF is actually a way of living.”

Regarding information and having to learn various other gluten-free folks, you will want to seek out your blog and message board.

Content articles are posted frequently with a great deal of advice about online dating and living, such as “How to Be Amazing, Incredible, and Unflappable as soon as you Meet His/Her group,” as well as news about celebrities and activities, such as “Guess Which well-known Athlete loans reducing Gluten With Elevating His Game?” For feedback from each and every day wheat-watchers like your self, generate a post (dating-related or not) into the message board, or react to some other consumers and gives up your own advice.

“we provide our very own people a resource for nearly anything gluten-free, whether which is items, mags, or just about any other variety of information they may need,” Sheri said.

You can see that GlutenFreeSingles is not only a business to Sheri and Marcella â it is more about becoming here for gluten-sensitive market and spreading the term about what it truly way to end up being gluten-free.

“We know just how challenging it may be out there once you have Celiac infection or a gluten attitude, therefore we like to distribute your message and help other individuals,” she said.

a Targeted User Base Increases Your Chances of Locating a Match

Since the 2013 release, GlutenFreeSingles has had more than 20,000 people join, with as much as 200 brand-new sign-ups just about every day. The website has also come to be a well-known name in the U.S. and Canada, having been featured in over two dozen nationwide news outlets.

And GlutenFreeSingles keeps growing, as they not too long ago extended for the U.K., where the GF market is anticipated to grow from $395 million to $931 million by 2017, according to GlutenFree.com.

“Our brand name is all around the globe, and we also have actually members from every-where,” Sheri mentioned.

“As soon as we got the possibility on GlutenFreeSingles, we’d not a clue love could extend 2,300 kilometers. Now we are collectively and working on gladly actually ever after.” â Dale & Pia

Having these types of a specific niche and audience, GlutenFreeSingles improves your odds of finding that unique gluten-free some body, with already occurred for a lot of recent and previous customers, be it relationship, a romantic date, a connection, or a married relationship.

“this is exactly why its a distinct segment, because your odds of locating love tend to be greater,” she said. “We’re looking to get this society with each other and present they a reference and also get a hold of really love, so it is exciting.”

And Sheri, Marcella, as well as the staff are thorough about safety and security, keeping track of the website every day so people can be assured that the person they may be talking-to is which they do say these are typically.

“about the market dating sites, a lot more people are embracing them because there’s much less danger,” Sheri stated.

Final Thoughts

GlutenFreeSingles provides big market, one that’s developing daily, and it also really does a fantastic job of offering these similar and like-appetited individuals a particular place to fulfill the other person.

With a pair of nurturing and inventive creators driving and a massive number of info to share, GlutenFreeSingles could continue gathering the GF community and broadening the data worldwide.

For 2016, GlutenFreeSingles.com founded the first advertising program supply gluten-free companies the chance to market their products/services to the gluten-free society. Remain up to date with everything GlutenFreeSingles by simply following all of them Twitter, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.