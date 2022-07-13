Sofia try a north american country-created celebrity created toward Oct 31, 1996

Sofia try a north american country-created celebrity created toward Oct 31, 1996

This woman is new child from Angelica Rivera and Jose Alberto Castro, technically also known as Angelica Sofia Castro Rivera. Sofia possess appeared a number of tv collection, as well as La hora pico, Skimo, Teresa, Como dice este dicho, El resort de- Los Secretos, El Dragon: Get back off a beneficial warrior, etcetera. Sofia try selected to possess ‘Finest Girls Revelation’ and best |This new Talent’ into the tele. That it very female has actually remained mixed up in hollywood to date.

Elvia Fernandez

Elvia was a young skilled Mexican celebrity. The new twenty four-year-dated beauty produced towards the March fifteen gained their admission on the industry as a consequence of show like La Rosa De- Guadalupe (2012-2017), La Piloto (2018), Nicky Jam, an such like. Elvia’s large break was a student in a Telemundo show Betty en New york into the 2019. Elvia’s degree once the an actress first started from the a delicate decades in the the new Centro De- Educacion Artistica away from Televisa in Los angeles, following focusing on movies pretending. For the back into Mexico, she covered upwards the woman degree at the Casazul of Argos College, where she accomplished an ancient moving training.

Sylvia Saenz

Saenz are a method character born within the Mexico City. The latest 33-year-old star-born on January 29 have maternal Costa Rican sources. Their are beautiful, glamorous, features a level away from 5ft 4inches having a lean human body. She delved for the pretending and you can took off into the suggests instance Love Me personally Once again, Like You like That it, You will find What you Except Your, etcetera. Sylvia also offers searched towards the protection of a few North american country periodicals given that a model. On account of the woman ability, she’s acquired brand new hearts regarding many supporters towards the individuals social network platforms.

Renata Martinez

age Renata Martinez Notni kody promocyjne fetlife, is a mexican celebrity produced for the Cuernavaca Morelos on the January 2, 1995. Renata began their industry by attending CEA Infantil, a drama college for kids work at because of the Televisa Mexico. This lady has been active in the community since 2006 and have starred in telenovelas, getting a couple nominations for ‘Finest Young Direct Actress’ in 2011 and you will 2017. Renata won the new 2017 nomination for the role within the Sueno De- Amor. Renata is hitched so you’re able to Diego Boneta.

Oka Giner

Okairy Aleargo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was a properly-understood celebrity that has been mixed up in world given that 2013. As children, she tested the waters with pageantry, looking during the shoots having regional journals. Their together with practised Polynesian dances for more than ten years last but not least expressed a desire for acting. Later, she did into the performs near to the woman cousins in family events. Giner after went on to examine Communication Sciences at Independent College regarding Chihuahua. The girl larger get down the industry came when she played this new character regarding Barbara Fuenmayor from the show Gossip lady: Acapulco. Over the years, this lady has seemed in numerous television shows, such as the Telemundo series Bajo el Mismo Cielo. Giner are selected towards the Disclosure of the year classification in so it collection to 2016.

Zuria Vega

Zuria came into this world to your January 10, 1989. She first started the girl field due to the fact an actress, featuring into the La senora Presidente, an enjoy brought because of the the lady dad. On SOS (Sexo y Muchos Secretos) crisis follow up, the fresh North american country-created celebrity had the woman first part on tv to relax and play Roberta’s profile. Glory came in 2008 and you may 2009 after expert performances inside the Alma De- Hierro as well as. That it stunning female is actually hitched so you’re able to Alberto Guerra, and you will along with her, he has got one or two kids, Lua and you can Luka.

Marimar Vega

Marimar Vega finished off pretending university in Centro De Formacion Actora. Brand new 38-year-old North american country celebrity was born into the August fourteen inside the Distrito Government, Mexico. Marimar’s father, Gonzalo Vega, is even an actor, and her sibling Zuria Vega and you will sis Gonzalo. This lady’s Television community first started within the 2003 when she played the fresh new profile Fedra on the telenovela Television Azteca. Subsequently, Marimar features searched in other spots into the sequels for example Emperatriz, Amor Cautivo, La Boda de- Valentina, an such like.