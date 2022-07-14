- All
New WT-ADF Cares projects kick off in Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Timor-Leste
By Seok-Jae Kang Asia Journalists Association Vice President SEOUL: World Taekwondo (WT) and the…
The invasion of Ukraine by its larger neighbour
By Ivan Lim, Former AJA President, Contributor to AsiaN SINGAPORE: The world reacted with…
Pakistan: Uncertain Past, Uncertain Future
By Nasir Aijaz The AsiaN Representative ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan is passing through critical times’ and…
Safety Waves versus Death Waves
A keynote speech at the 60th African literature and writers’ anniversary conference By Ashraf…
The Hour Glass
By Pooneh Nedai, Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine – Iran Just a little…
AJA condemns assassination of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe
SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) condemns the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo…
Enhancing the use of social media as an early warning system
By Dr. Hassan Humeida KIEL: Social media should finally play an important role in…
Stigma caused by isolation in modern society
By Dr. Hassan Humeida – KIEL, GERMANY: We live in a world heavily…
Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: My novels are the cherished daughters of my travel literature
CAIRO: Ashraf Aboul-Yazid combines being a novelist, a poet, a journalist, a travel writer…
On Being Asian
By Alin Ferrer-Garganera Asia is complex and complicated. Among the seven continents, she…
“Never Let Me Go” and the Search for Humanity
In 1990s Britain, three friends: Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy attend the quaint boarding school,…
Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon shows how technology has altered the way we get news
By Habib Toumi SUWON: People fascinated by mass communication and the development of…
Social media in Pakistan proves its strength
A controversial decision to make plastic wrapping over all checked in luggage mandatory at…
Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2017 FW Day 3, 4&5
Seoul Fashion Week 2017 F/W collections have drawn to its close already; however, let’s…
