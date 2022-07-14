Exhibit 4 Into Comments From Relpromax Antitrust Inc

The Department of Justice has determined that from 1988 through July 1994, a period during which the number of personal computers in the United States virtually exploded. Microsoft Corporation successfully used a variety of unlawful and “anticompetitive” practices to maintain its monopoly position in the market for “operating systems” for use with personal computers. As a result of these unlawful practices, Microsoft has been able to preclude any meaningful competition in the market while increasing the installed base of Microsoft operating systems from well under 20 million in 1988 to approximately 120 billion in 1994.

This memorandum step one will show you to definitely under oriented financial principle, which now- substantial installed legs usually allow Microsoft, in the event that uncontrolled, one another in order to maintain their monopoly regarding the systems field, in order to power its installed feet in order to take over and you will monopolize the fresh segments to have software and other software programs. It short term will also show that this new Department’s suggested decree totally doesn’t target the effects of your huge increase inside strung legs one Microsoft have acquired using illegal strategies. Rather, this new Department merely offers to closed the fresh barn-door now that the fresh new pony has already went.