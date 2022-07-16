Njoy’s Pure Wand Might Be The Greatest Sex Toy Of All Time

If you think about the quintessential sex toy-one that sex experts go ga-ga over, one that constantly shows up in feminist porn, one that lots of people would describe as magical- you're probably thinking about a vibrator.

Sure, vibrators can be magical (especially vibrators like the We-Vibe Nova and the Le Wand Petite), but-PSA-there are so many more ah-mazing sex toys besides your trusty vibe. And this one is so special, you likely wouldn’t find it if you were just searching through page after page of sex toys online.

Lucky for you (and your hands), that search ends here. Meet the Njoy Pure Wand , a stainless steel, curved dildo that manager of New York City’s The Pleasure Chest Ryan DiMartino (who uses they/them pronouns) says is “one of, if not THE, greatest sex toys of all time.”

Why People Love The Njoy Pure Wand

It’s heavy

It has a curved design

It has round ends

It has a small side and a large side

It’s made of stainless steel

People are generally surprised when DiMartino suggests trying the Pure Wand because, they say, “it doesn’t do anything on it’s own-it doesn’t thrust, it doesn’t vibrate.” How could a toy that stays still be so great? It’s smartly designed to hit your G-spot or P-spot (aka, the prostate) and has enough heft to apply ridiculously satisfying pressure-that’s how.

“I wasn’t particularly into G-spot play when I first started working at The Pleasure Chest,” says DiMartino. “But then a bunch of coworkers were all really hyping [the Pure Wand] up to me, saying, ‘You need to try this thing.'” Now, DiMartino is the person hyping the Pure Wand to friends, sexual partners, and pretty much anyone who walks into The Pleasure Chest.

They’ve become such a die-hard fan that the Pure Wand always makes an appearance at DiMartino’s “Squirtshop” (yes, that’s a workshop that teaches people how to squirt). “It’s probably the single best thing for learning how to squirt, second to understanding how the process works,” says DiMartino.

Squirting, also known as “female ejaculation,” is all about applying pressure to the G-spot. First, you need to be aroused enough for the G-spot, which is a sponge-like tissue, to swell. Then, you need to apply constant pressure in a motion that pulls down. “The angle and weight of the Pure Wand are able to do that in a way that other toys won’t,” they say.

Even if squirting isn’t your goal, the Pure Wand is still an awesome toy to add to your collection. It has two differently sized ends, one pretty small (less than an inch) and one larger (about one and a half inches), which makes it a good toy for both people who haven’t played with penetration much and for those who like penetration a lot. “If you’re looking to explore penetration again, the small side is very small, and it can create the same stretching effect as with dilators,” explains DiMartino. You can work your way up from the smaller side to the larger side.

You can use it to work out muscle kinks, too. “It’s so heavy and smooth that I like to throw it over my shoulder and hook it into my shoulder blade for a massage every once in a while,” says DiMartino.

Where It Falls Flat

It’s heavy

It’s made for internal play only (aka, it doesn’t vibrate)

It almost goes without saying, but just to be clear: If you know you don’t like penetration, or you need the buzz of a vibrator to get off, the Pure Wand is not the toy for you. At $72+, it’s probably not worth the investment if you know you’ll only be using it as a back massager.