The service is neither a consultancy nor a dating agency, and does not organize encounters between its members

1. Preamble

The website subject of these terms and conditions of sale and use (hereinafter the “Website”) is used by Intelligent www.hookupdate.net/es/dating-apps-es DataSoft LLC, Limited Liability Company, registered in the trade and companies register of Delaware, under number 7746455, with registered offices at 1180 North Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89144, USA, represented by its current chairman.

Intelligent DataSoft LLC has developed, from the Website, online dating services for personal, recreational and non-commercial purposes (hereinafter the « Services »).

Intelligent DataSoft LLC provides Internet users with the Website enabling them to communicate widely with others by a multi-criteria instant messenger and represents a passive connection for online posts, distribution of profiles and other information for entertainment purposes (media). The use of the services is for personal and private purposes only.

The service is exclusively reserved to members registered on the platform in compliance with the present General Conditions of Use and Sale of Subscriptions (hereinafter the « GCUS »).

2. Prerequisites

The members confirm having received all necessary documentation on the proposed services and subscriptions from Intelligent DataSoft LLC and comply without restriction to the present service terms and conditions.

The members recognize that the use of the website requires compliance with all the provisions defined in the present contract.

The members can benefit from the services proposed on the website subject to compliance with, where applicable, to the payment of the relevant Subscription and to the following prerequisites:

Be of legal age (that is, eighteen (18) years old or older) on the date of registration on the website;

Have the legal capability to commit to the present terms and conditions;

Have the appropriate computer equipment to access the platform;

Have a valid e-mail address.

3. Definitions

“Subscription”: a paid package giving access to the Services offered in the Subscription, for a limited period specified in the Subscription concerned subscribed by a Member.

‘member’: any natural person acting for purposes not falling within the scope of its commercial, industrial, craft, liberal or agricultural activity, who completed the registration process on the Website.

‘service’: all services offered by Intelligent DataSoft LLC, accessible to Members and Subscribers through the Website. There are two (2) types of Services: Basic Services and Additional Services. The Members and Subscribers concerned are informed of their essential characteristics prior to the subscription.

4. Objective and field of application

The objective of the present document is to define the conditions of use of the services and selling Subscriptions offered by Intelligent DataSoft LLC to its Members.

They apply to the creation of an Account on the Website by a Member and to any Subscription by a Member to the Intelligent DataSoft LLC.

The Member is required to read the Terms of Use before creating an Account and subscribing for any Subscription. The selection and purchase of a Subscription is the sole responsibility of the Member.

The Member declares to have taken note of the present GCUS and to have accepted them by ticking the box meant for that purpose before the creation of an Account and / or the online subscription. Unless it is proven otherwise, the data recorded in the computer system of the companies, Intelligent DataSoft LLC constitute the proof of all transactions concluded with the Subscriber through the Website.

These Terms may be subject to subsequent modifications, the version applicable to the creation of an Account or to the purchase of a Subscription by the Member is the one in effect on the Website at the date of creation of the Account or Subscription.