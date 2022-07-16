Use bitcoin and other banking methods to play exciting slots like T-Rex at Planet 7

Use bitcoin and other banking methods to play exciting slots like T-Rex at Planet 7

It’s certainly a plus that Planet 7 Casino allows players to use Bitcoin to make their deposits and withdrawals, which adds an element of privacy over traditional deposit methods and can never be declined.

Withdrawals at Planet 7 Casino

To withdraw from Planet 7 Casino, you can use Neteller, Skrill, bank wire, check, or Bitcoin. Credit cards are not available during this process.

While Planet 7 states that standard withdrawal processing times reply, this isn’t always the case. After making a few deposits (which were processed instantly) and withdrawals, a couple of withdrawals weren’t processed within the standard 7 day period.

I had a look at forums to find out what other players had to say about the withdrawal times at Planet 7 Casino. There were several complaints about this issue.

When playing at this casino, it would be best to keep track of how long it takes for you withdrawals to be processed, so you can get in touch with customer support if a week happens to go by without you seeing your money in your account.

Player Support

If you encounter an issue while playing at Planet 7 Casino, you can contact customer support using live chat. Chat support agents are available 24/7. You can also send an email or use the toll-free telephone number for assistance, which I always appreciate.

If you’d rather troubleshoot your issues yourself, there is a FAQ available on the Planet 7 website. However, it only has about 15 questions on it, so if your problem doesn’t have an easy answer, then you’ll have to get in touch with a support agent.

Unfortunately, I’ve had reports from players getting very poor support from Planet 7 Casino regarding their payouts. Unfortunately, timely and reliable withdrawals are an issue here.

Is Planet 7 Casino Trustworthy?

All of the games at Planet 7 Casino are powered by Real Time Gaming, an experienced casino game developer with a solid reputation. The company claims that all of its games are regularly audited for fairness, guaranteeing that all outcomes are completely randomized.

Planet 7 Casino is licensed and located in Cyprus, a hub for a number of online gaming operations in Europe. Many of the top online casinos have obtained licenses in this country, and Cyprus gaming authorities are well-known for holding their licensees to a high standard.

Planet 7 Casino Conclusion

Planet 7 Casino is a good choice for players who have a taste for classic slots games and a substantial amount of promotions. Casino players on limited bankrolls will appreciate the 2 no-deposit bonuses, which is very rare to came by for a USA-friendly casino.

While Real Time Gaming is a well-known games developer, their titles err more on the traditional side, so you won’t find lots of modern games that come with all of the bells and whistles. Planet 7 Casino also has yet to add live dealer games, which is disappointing for table game players.

From a service standpoint, Planet 7 Casino could improve somewhat. paysafecard canada It would also be great if there were more banking options available and the withdrawal complaints are somewhat worrying.

Overall, however, Planet 7 Casino is one of the more attractive casinos in the American slots market due to its very high number of bonuses and some of the lowest wagering requirements I’ve seen. Just make sure you stay on top of the casino until you receive your hard-earned payout.

Exclusive Free Spins

Since most modern gaming sites provide players with at least a dozen deposit options, the selection here isn’t particularly expansive. This is likely due to the fact that Planet 7 Casino caters mainly to American players, who are mostly limited to credit cards or Bitcoin as deposit methods.