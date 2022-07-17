Lenny and you can John usually do not actually interact much in otherwise outside camp

Sean MacGuire

Like Arthur, John thinks of Sean as more of a playful irritation than just a real gunman and you will member, really evidently when you look at the instruct burglary during the Part 2, where the guy informs Sean never to come and that is crazy when Arthur lets him to. John screens specific lightweight irritation about Sean’s loudmouthed and mischievous thinking joking which he blames Arthur Morgan and Charles Smith “for saving your”, i.age. preserving Sean immediately after he had been grabbed of the bounty seekers, ergo “forcing” the new group to have to endure his antics once more. Otherwise not too many relations ranging from John and you will Sean are given while in the the overall game. Yet not, after Sean’s passing, throughout a journey regarding Clemens Point out Shady Belle John conveys sadness regarding Sean’s passing and you will offers his doubts so you’re able to Arthur which have reference to Dutch’s conclusion and measures.

Charles Smith

John and you will Charles proved helpful with her in the Show burglary with Sean and you will Arthur and you may did actually get on better once the John likes your end in he’s silent and you will a no nonsense type of people, John and you can Charles each other create understand the gangs deteriorating condition and both question Dutch, from inside the 1907 Charles try shocked and you may checked alleviated one to John try alive also Sibling acquiring the fall of one’s Van Der Linde Gang’s slide striking your tough, and you will during the their thumb fight John carry out wager on your brighten your on the and provide him to remain within Beecher’s A cure for so long as the guy desires believing that the new unlock nation carry out be great to own Charles. John could be very thankful getting Charles assistance with strengthening their farm, off your as the a “mainstay regarding energy”. Both stored great regard to have Arthur please remember him because the an effective good man.

Charles would also subscribe Sadie and John on their chase to have Micah and you may took part in John and you can Abigail’s wedding and you will parted for the a great terminology with John and you will kept getting Canada to start his individual existence the same as John’s.

Sadie Adler

John and you can Sadie did not work together continuously throughout their amount of time in this new Van Der Linde group, though John is grateful for not just this lady and you will Arthur’s save yourself out-of Sisika but also for taking care of Jack and you may Abigail and you may ensuring their safety, which have Sadie keeping an eye on her or him throughout the Arthur’s confrontation.

Age later on during the 1907, John and you may Sadie suffer with an almost relationship and you can one another vowing to stop Micah someday in honor of Arthur is always to they select him as well as congratulating John into the attempting to officially get married Abigail perception happy to own your. Sadie would be there also Charles Smith and you will Brother for their wedding. It can take a look John could well be including with debt to Sadie Adler because if maybe not on her the guy won’t have seen each other Abigail and you can Jack as well as okay or perhaps able to get really Phoenix local hookup free works in shape out-of bounties to simply help pay-off their financial loans. After John and Abigail‘s relationship and a long data recovery of her stab injury on Mount Hagen, she departs new ranch and you will pieces ways which have John along with his family relations into good words.

Kieran Duffy

Absolutely nothing much can be seen here, into the Horseshoe Overlook John can be seen mocking Kieran, if the a couple of them express a horse inside the ride regarding gang’s go camping so you’re able to Half a dozen Section Cabin. For the O’Driscolls attack into the Questionable Belle John might be known voicing the viewpoint that Kieran have betrayed the gang and this they should haven’t removed him during the, that Arthur reprimands him, he doubts Kieran betrayed the fresh new group, as a result of the gruesome something it inflicted into the him (“Do you see just what they did to help you your?”). Pursuing the group enjoys fended of O’Driscoll assault, John expresses wonder on Kieran’s death, claiming the guy visited such as for example your.