The six-minute walk test (6MWT) is routinely performed to assess the functional status of patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Current studies

The 6-minute walking distance (6MWD) is a good predictor of disease severity, functional ability, and survival in patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

Subject Selection

We retrospectively enrolled 54 subjects with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension who had undergone 6MWT, pulmonary function test, diagnostic right heart catheterization, and echocardiography at Chiba University Hospital in Chiba, Japan, between . Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension was defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure ? 25 mm Hg with normal wedge pressure, as determined by subjects having undergone right heart catheterization with therapeutic anticoagulation for > 3 months. 1 Lung perfusion scans that revealed segmental or larger defects concomitant with normal ventilation scans were also required for diagnosis. Findings suggestive of chronic thromboemboli were confirmed with pulmonary angiography. 1,3 Subjects with measurement error in pulse rate and S pO 2 during the 6MWT were excluded, as were subjects with orthopedic or neurological disorders, anemia, or active lung diseases other than chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. A total of 31 subjects were evaluated (Fig. 1). Subjects with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension were categorized according to disease severity (mild chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension: mean pulmonary arterial pressure < 40 mm Hg; severe chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension: mean pulmonary arterial pressure ? 40 mm Hg). To examine the effects of PEA, 10 of the 31 subjects who had all of the above data both pre- and post-PEA were separately evaluated. The study database was anonymized and complied according to the requirements of the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, which is dedicated to privacy, information technology, and civil rights in Japan. The Ethics Committee of Chiba University approved the study protocol (approval number 1259).

Pretest Ratings

All subjects had undergone baseline hemodynamic testing with right heart catheterization, including measurements of mean pulmonary arterial pressure, systolic pulmonary arterial pressure, diastolic pulmonary arterial pressure, pulmonary vascular resistance, P aO 2 , mixed venous partial pressure of oxygen (P v?O 2 ), mixed venous oxygen saturation (S v?O 2 ), cardiac index, cardiac output, and alveolar-arterial oxygen difference (P (A-a)O 2 ). Doppler echocardiography using an AplioTM 300 ultrasound (Toshiba Medical, Tochigi, Japan) with a PST-25BT transducer (2.5 MHz; Toshiba Medical) was performed on all subjects at the end of expiration. 13 Estimated systolic pulmonary arterial pressure, tricuspid regurgitation pressure gradient, and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) were recorded.

Pulmonary function was assessed with a spirometer (CHSTAC-8900; Chest MI, Tokyo, Japan), and total lung volume and lung diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (D LCO ) were then measured per helium dilution and single-breath methods, respectively, according to the methods described in the American Thoracic Society’s 1994 update. 14

Topic Monitoring/Analysis Collection in the 6MWT

The 6MWT was performed according to standardized guidelines. In the present study, 6MWT was performed in an indoor corridor (30 meters in length) under quiet conditions. All subjects completed at least one 6MWT prior to study data collection to avoid learning effects. Ambulatory oxygen was allowed during the test if the subject was already on long-term oxygen treatment.