A Few Words about the Loyalty System

Max bet – in general while trying to complete a bonus, you’ll be restricted to placing a maximum of $10 per bet.

Game restrictions – usually, a Sloto’Cash Casino bonus is only compatible with non-progressive Slots and Scratchcards. You will find dedicated promos for Blackjack, Pokers, and progressive Slots, but Craps is excluded from all regular offers.

Other details – there’s no limit to how much you can cash out with a deposit bonus. No-deposit deals, complimentary gifts, and loyalty bonuses have a cap of x5 the awarded promo amount.

The Awesome Hidden Bonus for Craps

The terms we described above are enough to discourage any Craps buff. However, we contacted customer support and discovered a way to claim a killer deal that’s compatible with the famous dice game. All you need to do is not claim any promotion, then contact support via live chat and ask for a cashback. You’ll receive a 35% rebate on any busted bankroll from Thursday through Sunday, and 25% from Monday through Wednesday.

This Sloto’Cash Casino bonus has the lowest wagering requirements of x10, which only applies to the cashback amount. It also works with Craps, meaning that you’ll have an easier time completing the rollover. The only restricted games here are Blackjack and Roulette, so you can play anything else you’d like. Remember, you need to have a balance of $0.50 or lower and request cashback within 48 hours of busting to receive this deal.

As soon as you make your first real-money wager, you’ll start generating comp points. No opt-in is required. In a nutshell, every $10 you wager, regardless of which game, will generate 1 comp point. Once you gather 100 points, you can exchange them for $1. Our Sloto’Cash Casino review team has to note that you only need to wager bonuses derived from comp points once. There is no ceiling on how much you can cash out.

Lastly, if you do frequent deposits, the Sloto’Cash crew might send you an invite to join the VIP club. There are three tiers to this system, and the rewards get progressively better. Some of the perks include daily and weekly bonuses, increased comp point generation, faster withdrawals, the removal of the max bet rule, and an additional monthly cashback.

Find Authentic Entertainment in the Live Casino

We live in times in which you’re no longer required to play table games against the computer. To join a session with a real-life croupier where you can chat with other players, all you need to do is log in and click on “Live Dealer”. A new window will open, sending you to an exquisite lobby from Visionary iGaming. Do note that Sloto’Cash Craps is not available in a live form, but in all fairness, there aren’t many studios that offer such dice games.

Here’s what you need to know about Visionary iGaming streams. They’re generally quite lively, and there’s always music playing in the background. The dealers are professional, chatty and can speak English and Spanish.

Roulette – A total of four broadcasts that follow the standard European and American rules. You can pick between three betting tiers, with the overall range being $1-$1,000. Sloto Cash Casino allows you to play with a croupier or select auto tables that spin the ball automatically. The latter is a good choice for those who want to get in more rounds quickly.

Blackjack – Here, you can either go for a standard Blackjack table or pick “Early Payout”. Both follow the same rules (Vegas Strip), but there are notable differences to the player experience. The regular tables have seven open seats, so you might have to wait and bet behind if they’re full.