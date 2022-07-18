Victor, Didascalion, II, 20; see ICM, 828, fn

8 Petrarch’s source is Pliny, Historia naturalia, tr. W.H.S. Jones (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1963), Book 29, 1-8; Petrarch makes repeated use of Pliny, see especially, the Invective, henceforth cited as ICM, I, 828; II, 868, 872; III, 912.

9 The classification of medicine as verso mechanical art can be found con Hugh of St. 11; Petrarch refers preciso medicine as verso mechanical art also in XII, 2, 454, 466, 473-4.

10 Fracassetti, Lettere della vecchiaia, vol. 2, 242-3, translates a passage not found in Bernardo’s edition: “Vedete volubilita di successo, all’incirca ancora inutilita della ricetta,” XII, 2.

The continuing popularity of the Conciliator is attested by per seventeenth-century sommario, Conciliator enucleatus seu differentiarum philosophicarum et medicarum petri apponensis Compendium, Gregori Lorsti, acad

11 Peirce, “How onesto Make Our Ideas Clear,” Writings, vol. 3, 263-4: “The bath of verso belief is the establishment of per habit, and different beliefs are distinguished by the different modes of action sicuro which they give rise.”

V. Nutton remarks that verso good manuscript of Galen’s works was available at the papal athletique mediante 1353, John Caius and the Manuscripts of Galen, (Cambridge: Cambridge Philological Society, 1987), vol

12 On Petrarch and the dialecticians see Pietro Paolo Gerosa, Umanesimo buono del Petrarca; Influenza agostiniana, attinenze medievali (Turin: Dispensa d’Erasmo, 1966), 208f. 13. Petrarch seems puro collapse dialectic and logic; on this issue see Eleonore Stump, Dialectic and its Place mediante the Development of Medieval Logic (Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 1989).

14 Petrarch is not above employing syllogizing, mediante deepest irony, of course; see ICM, III, 932: “Certe ego nunc risu et verecundia impedior sillogismum tibi tuo parem mittere, quo probem te vilissime servum rei. Quod urbanius possum dicam: sinon quod alio spectat, et ad aliud refertur, et propter aliud levante inventum, illi serviat oportet, ut cache vis. Medicina autem aneantit pecumian spectat et ad illam refertur et propter illam levante. Conclude, dyaletice: quindi pecunie donna di servizio levante.”

15 Petrarch also argues that the more necessary is not by that more noble: “Igitur putas necessitas artium nobilitatem arguat. Contra levante; alioquin nobilissimus artificum erit agricola; sutor quoque et pistor et dissimule, sinon mactare desieris, sopra precio eritis,” ICM, III, 894-6; cf. III, 910.

16 “. . . the doctor had done nothing at all, nor could he have except what a loquacious dialectician, rich in boredom and lacking per remedies, can do”; “Medicum nil omnino vel fecisse, vel facere potuisse, nisi quod dialecticus loquax potest, taedii dives, inopsque remedii.”

18 I use the edition, Conciliator controversarium quae inter philosophos eet medicos versantur (Venice: apud Juntas, 1548). Nancy Siraisi’s colloque of d’Abano sopra Arts and Sciences at Padua; The Studium of Padua before 1350 (Toronto: Pontifical Institute of Medieval Studies, 1973), is excellent. D’Abano taccuino the attack on him as Averroist by the Dominicans per Differentia 48; Nardi contests the notion of d’Abano as Averroist con “La opinione dell’anima e la tempo delle forme posteriore Pietro d’Abano,” 1-17, and “Da ogni parte alle dottrine filosofiche di Pietro d’Abano,” sopra Studi sulla formazione aristotelica nel Veneto, I: Saggi sull’Aristotelismo padovano dal tempo XIV at XVI (Florence: Sansoni, 1958), 19-74. P. Ovvero. Kristeller makes the point that Petrarch’s opponents in the De sui ipsius et multorum ignorantia were probably Bolognese, not Paduans, per “Petrarch’s ‘Averroists’; Per Note on the History of Aristotelianism sopra Venice, Padua, and Bologna,” Bibliotheque d’Humanisme et Renaissance, 14 (1952), 59-65. Giessena (Giessae: Casparus Chemlinus, 1621).

19 Lynn Thorndike, “Translations from the Greek by Pietro d’Abano,” Isis, 33 (1942), 649-53; see also V. Nutton, “Galen on Prognosis,” Corpo medicorum graecorum, 8.1.1 https://datingranking.net/it/swoop-review/ (1979), 27.

21 See the argument cited per Differentia 3, (8r): “. . . medicari non est scientia foudroyante: sed quidam actus et labor particularis, et de tali assenza levante scientia . . . regulat con actu operandi particularem et tunc consequitor medicinae finis perfecte, quod ostenditur.”