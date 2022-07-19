Strengthening on distinct-big date, population-top hierarchical brand of McClintock et al

Strengthening on distinct-big date, population-top hierarchical brand of McClintock et al

Way techniques model

( 2013 ), we developed a six-state movement behavior model for bearded seals, where movement behavior states and associated movement parameters were estimated from seven data streams. These data streams included step length , bearing (? letter,t ), the proportion of time spent diving >4 m below the surface , the proportion of dry time , the number of dives to the sea floor (i.e., "benthic dives"; e n,t ), the average proportion of sea ice cover , and the average proportion of land cover for each 6-h time step t = 1, …, T n and individual n = 1, …, N. Our goal was to identify and estimate activity budgets to six distinct movement behavior states, z n,t ? , in which I denotes "hauled out on freeze," S denotes "resting on ocean," L denotes "hauled on house," Meters denotes "mid-liquid foraging," B denotes "benthic foraging," and you can T indicates "transit," based on the mutual information around the all of the studies channels. Because the a good heuristic exemplory case of the way the path processes design performs, guess a certain six-h big date step exhibited a preliminary action duration, almost no time spent diving below cuatro m, 100% dry day, without dives for the water flooring; in the event the ocean frost shelter is >0% and homes security was 0%, one can possibly fairly expect the animal was hauled from ice during this time step (county We; Dining table step 1).

This type of investigation avenues included horizontal trajectory (“action size” and “directional dedication”), the new ratio of your time invested diving less than cuatro m (“dive”), this new proportion of your energy invested dry (“dry”), together with level of benthic dives (“benthic”) throughout the per six-h date step. The brand new design provided environmental analysis for the ratio out of water ice and you will property protection for the 25 ? twenty five kilometres grid cell(s) containing first and you can end metropolitan areas for every go out action (“ice” and “land”), along with bathymetry study to determine benthic dives. Blank records indicate no an effective priori dating have been believed in the model.

For horizontal movement, we assumed step length with state-specific mean step length parameter a n,z > 0 and shape parameter b n,z > 0 for . For bearing, we assumed , which is a wrapped Cauchy distribution with state-specific directional persistence parameter ?1 < r letter,z < 1. Based on bearded seal movement behavior, we expect average step length to be smaller for resting (states I, S, and L) and larger for transit. We also expect directional persistence to be largest for transit. As in McClintock et al. ( 2013 ), these expected relationships were reflected in prior constraints on the state-dependent parameters (see Table 1; Appendix S1 for full details).

Although movement behavior state assignment could be based solely on horizontal movement characteristics (e.g., Morales et al. 2004 , Jonsen et al. 2005 , McClintock et al. 2012 ), we wished to incorporate the additional information about behavior states provided by biotelemetry (i.e., dive activity) and environmental (i.e., bathymetry, land cover, and sea ice concentration) data. Assuming independence between data streams (but still conditional on state), we incorporated w letter,t , d n,t , e n,t , c letter,t , and l n,t into a joint conditional likelihood whereby each data stream contributes its own state-dependent component. While for simplicity we assume independence of data streams conditional on state, data streams such as proportion of dive and dry time could potentially be more realistically modeled using multivariate distributions that account for additional (state-dependent) correlations.