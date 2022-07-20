This treat tied to a difficulty level

To improve daily gain of mood for your girls. Also we planned to add scenes there like in showers. Now you can meet Julia there with her own scene. When you see that someone asked for a gloryhole room in the daily report – it’s time to build some. You can assign a girl there, or work by yourself if you are playing as a female. Now you can handle them by yourself or invite your party members. Together you can manage to convince a slave to work for you. So your girls will have own voices, which can be checked in a usual way while you are hiring them. There are new activities and encounters for male/female characters.

Just don’t close the showers door. That pale girl will explain you everything in the game. That’s a temporary measure.

v0.7c release – Expand your brothel. Now with the first upgrade from Alice you’ll have access to the basement, to build there rooms. We decided to make in unavailable for bedrooms (service providing in a cellar?) but you can build there holding cells. What is that mystery room in the basement? We have plans for it, and just want to make future saves compatible. So it’s just occupying a slot for now, so you can’t build your room on top of it.Female enemies. Thugs can bring their chicks in the battle. They can use the same abilities you have. And you can capture them, and have some fun. Butt beware! Enemy thugs can have some fun with your girls if you lose.- Captured females. We are carefully approaching this gameplay aspect. We want to make you able to sell their services to the client. But we don’t want to make them OP, because they don’t need to pay them salary. So it’s a good call for the future.- New staff panel. Now you can see basic parameters of your crew when you are assigning them from the stage plan. You can just press and drag a member from this new panel to assign her/him. Due to base expansion, now you can have more people in your disposal. This new staff panel is to rescue to handle new capacity.- Added shortcuts for dialog selection. You can use ‘1’, ‘2’ and ‘3’ from your keyboard to quickly navigate through dialog options.- New Julia scene. She has to earn some money providing services first.- Your girls and Alice in the game will try to say some grateful words. This event can occur only in Dec and Jan.- A lot of lil bugfixes. Most of it concerning female play. Now she is not dropped from the party if she is lazy in the morning.

This event triggers the ability to upgrade your brothel to give it more cover agains it’s notoriety

– Police raids. Now you can encounter police if your reputation if high enough. Talk to Alice about that.- Reception girl position. When you brothel is upgraded, you can assign a girl to the reception desk. She automatically deals with client while you are away, but she stepping aside if you are in the reception when client arrives. So you can manually setup offers if you want. Also you can speak to her to adjust working hours of the brothel and cash bonus for girls.- Day off option. Now you can ‘close’ your brothel for a day if you feel you can’t cover daily demand. You won’t get any client this day but a small reputation drop.- Reception background. – Collectors raids. Someone remember your debt and demanding payments. It’s time to hire some thugs and form a party to protect your home.- Thugs dialogs. Now you can summon them for a conversation. They can dream about one of your girls or you can give them a ‘head’ if you are playing as a female character.- Special characters dialogs. Also you can summon Alice and Julia. – Yes)- New stat caps. We are trying to approach some balance with stats and parameters. Now you can gain only 3 HP or ST for levelup point. Stats are limited for 25 points max. You can see through hints the grade of your stat from ‘poor’ to ‘superior’. You can get above 25 only by using items now.- New interactions for female main character. Now you can see parameters of the girls in the slums and have some fun with your crew members. We added some lesbo scene. But not enough. We are going to add weapon/items equip first. (If you can name dildo a weapon. Hey! Dildo sword!) Because we need them for a lot of scenes.- Added wet thrust and cum sounds.- Fixed positions and sizes of male heads. Hope now they won’t be that ‘creepy’.- Fixed some clipping issues in animations- And new sex animations of course!