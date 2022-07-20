It is among the top casinos in the world

With two decades worth of experience in the betting industry, Spin Casino has established as “Spin Palace” brand name and gained over the years a solid reputation. Powered by the reputable software developer, Microgaming, Spin Casino has a lot to offer players.

From the generous welcome bonus to the wide range of games and intuitive mobile betting to numerous promotions, you will love what this casino has in store for you. They also accept Canadian dollars for both deposits and withdrawals. Spin Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. To ensure fair gaming and enhanced security, it is also certified and regulated by eCOGRA. Here is a comprehensive Spin Casino review.

How Do We Test Spin Casino?

Before we recommend a betting site such as Spin Casino, we do due diligence to ensure that we only advise you to play at a reputable platform. Some of the things we look at include:

License: a reputable casino has to be licensed by an authoritative governing body. This assures players of the legitimacy and security of their sensitive information. Before recommending any casino, we check who licenses it, and whether it is regulated or not .

Games Library: You visit online casinos for the games it has to offer. When looking for the next casino to review on our site, we look at what games they have and whether these games are worth the players’ time, effort, and money.

Bonuses and Promotions: We only recommend online casinos that know how to reward their players such as Spin Casino. One way to reward players is through bonuses and promotions. We look at how easy it is to get the bonuses, the terms and conditions, and how generous the offers are.

Customer Support: You don’t want to play at an online casino that doesn’t offer any assistance to its players. That is why we ensure that we only recommend casinos that prioritize customer support. In case players face issues or get stuck, they need to get immediate assistance.

How Do I Create an Account At Spin Casino?

Registering an account with Spin Casino is straightforward. It will only take you a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Visit the Spin Casino official website

Click on the “Register” or “Sign Up” button. A page will open up requiring you to fill out all the details

Provide the required information including your name, country, email, username, password, gender, phone number, currency, and preferred language, among other details

Provide your billing address and postcode information

Confirm that you are 18+ and check the three checkboxes

Press the register button to complete the registration

Why Choose Spin Casino to Play?

There are numerous reasons why you should play at Spin Casino or Spin Palace for those who aren’t got used to the new brand name yet. For starters, it is a fully licensed casino that bears licenses from top licensing bodies. The casino offers you hundreds of games to choose from ranging from slots, table, and card games. They also have a live casino section for those who prefer live dealer games.

Also, you can play their games from your mobile devices on their mobile betting platform that is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The platform is well laid out for easy navigation. Even new players will easily find their way around.

That is not all. The casino offers new players a generous welcome bonus that comes in tiers. Once you have exhausted your welcome bonus, you can also take advantage of their frequent promotions. There is also a wonderful VIP program where you earn points and redeem them for amazing gifts.