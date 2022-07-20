The pair could be seen loved up on a raft as they cooled off in the water

The pair could be seen loved up on a raft as they cooled off in the water

Cool cowboy: The Blue Origin space founder donned a stetson to address the press following a post launch briefing in July

With success came an exuberant wardrobe; Bezos was well-known for wearing an outlandish dinner jacket at gala dinners and red carpet events.

However, there’s been a sea change in recent years, with his wardrobe apparently becoming cooler, with fashionable Hawaiian-inspired swim shorts, flip flops and slimming black t-shirts his go-to attire in the Caribbean.

His space suit hasn’t harmed his image either; the Blue Origin founder regularly wears his space outfit with a stetson or a baseball cap.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, 57, shows off his VERY muscular physique in pink Hawaiian shorts as he packs on the PDA with Lauren Sanchez on a yacht in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos showed off his ripped torso during a yachting break in St Barts where he was spotted smooching his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The Amazon founder, 57, proved he’s been putting in time in the gym as he relaxed in the hot sun on the boat with friends to celebrate the holiday season during their Caribbean trip on Friday.

It seems Bezos, 57, who purchased a $78million estate in Hawaii in November, has settled into his new aloha lifestyle, as he boarded the boat in a pink and red bathing suit covered in Hawaiian flowers. He accessorized with shades and a white feather necklace.

Sanchez, 51, matched her billionaire boyfriend’s color choice, wearing a detailed bikini with a red and white pattern and showing off her stunning figure in the 81-degree heat.

Both dressed in sportswear and sneakers, they stopped to enjoy the view and share some kisses, during which Sanchez appeared to cop a feel of Bezos’ behind.

Jeff wore a t-shirt with shorts and Sanchez donned a pretty sundress and carried a Dior bag during the yacht trip

The couple has been enjoying a vacation in St. Barts this week and they aren’t afraid of showing off a little PDA as they go. Sanchez made sure to look her best as she stepped off the boat

At one point, Bezos and Sanchez stopped to take a bit of a break on a bench, on which they sat side-by side.

Sanchez leaned up against Bezos, resting one of her hands on his thigh, https://hookupdate.net/pl/uberhorny-recenzja/ while he wrapped his right arm around her shoulders.

Bezos and Sanchez have vacationed together in St. Barts before. In 2019, they were joined by Sanchez’s son, Nikko Gonzalez, 20.

Bezos, who is estimated to be worth $210billion, is the second richest man in the world after Tesla owner Elon Musk, who recently knocked him off the top spot with a fortune of $276.2billion, according to Forbes.

Jeff Bezos raises a glass with a friend on the yacht while lounging in the sunshine next to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

The couple, who went public with their relationship in after Bezos split with wife MacKenzie, were quite handsy while communing with nature

Just prior to Thanksgiving, he donated $100million to the Obama Foundation, the largest ever to the charity. The Obama Foundation gift represents less than 0.1 percent Bezos’ estimated $210billion fortune.

As part of the gift, Bezos asked that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be renamed to the John Lewis Plaza, after the late congressman and civil rights leader who spent decades fighting for voting rights.

Earlier in November, he also pledged almost $100million to groups working to end homelessness and donated to Hawaii Land Trust shortly before moving to the island.