Well could you should moving and you may keep my personal hand?

I got myself a brandname-new air-cellular It absolutely was customized-generated, ’twas a trip De Ville With a great pow’ful system and some hideaway wings Push from inside the to your button and hear her play

So now you are unable to hook myself, kid you can’t catch myself ‘Cause should you get also personal, you realize I’m went such as a cool snap

Nj Turnpike regarding the wee-wee days I was rollin’ slow ’cause away from drizzlin’ baths Here started an apartment-ideal, he had been movin’ with me After that already been wavin’ by the myself when you look at the a beneficial little’ dated souped-up jitney

I put my foot on my container and i also started initially to roll Moanin’ siren, ’twas the state patrol Thus i let out my personal wings and you can i then blew my personal horn Bye-bye Nj, I’ve getting airborne

Flyin’ using my baby past Saturday night Wasn’tgray cloud floatin’ during the eyes Huge full-moon shinin’ upwards a lot more than Cuddle up honey, become my personal like

Sweetest absolutely nothing matter that I’ve ever viewed I’m planning title your s, intent on journey manage Radio updated in order to stone ‘n’ roll

A few, about three period introduced you by Altitude droppin’ so you can 5:05 Fuel consumption way too quick Let’s log on to domestic in advance of i lack energy

Ain’t You to A shame

You made me cry, after you told you a-bye Is not you to a pity My tinder tears fell eg rain Is not you to a pity You might be the main one at fault

Do you Desire to Moving?

Well would you wanna moving according to the moonlight? Hug and you will hug all through the evening Oh baby, could you need dance?

Nice Little Sixteen

They are very rocking within the Boston Inside Pittsburgh PA Deep throughout the cardiovascular system off Tx Towards down to Frisco Bay Everywhere Saint Louis And you may down when you look at the The Orleans All the cats must dancing which have Sweet absolutely nothing sixteen

Sweet nothing 16 She has the new grown blues Rigorous dresses and lipstick She is using during the high-heeled boots Oh however, tomorrow morning She actually is gonna must transform the girl development Be sweet 16 And back to category once more

Oh mommy mother Excite is it possible to go You understand it is including a sight observe Somebody discount the newest show Oh daddy father I beg of you Scream it so you’re able to mother It’s alright with you

Since they are rocking in the Nyc For the Philadelphia PA Strong from inside the one’s heart away from Tx And you may down within Rainbow L.An excellent. All-around Saint-louis For the off inside the New Orleans All the them cats want to moving having sweet little sixteen