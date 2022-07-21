Gay Romeo is a labor of love for its Amsterdam-based founders

Gay Romeo Review

In the knowledge that Cupid can sometimes have quite a poor aim, they’ve decided to help him along by creating their own site where gay guys can look for sex, dating, friendship, relationships and much more. It has a lot of useful and interesting features to help you find what you’re looking for and is quite a stylish and easy to use design.

It’s free to join Gay Romeo and all you need to do is spend a few minutes filling in your details, then you’re off. Whilst you do get all of the basics for nothing, if you’re serious about finding friendship or romance then it’s certainly worth taking out a Gay Romeo Plus membership. Most members register as individuals, but you can also register as a club, as a company or profession or as an escort. There are various benefits to each account type, which we’ll go into shortly. For the most part you ought to find plenty of guys online at any time of the day or night and you are also able to send and receive messages from the outset. This is much more than you are able to do on a free account using other dating mira esto sites as it means you can communicate without any cost.

The basic free membership allows you unlimited access to profiles and unlimited messaging. You can link your profile to those of other members, search for members and upload up to 25 profile pictures. Whilst this will allow you to search for dates or to check out clubs and services that advertise on the site, Gay Romeo Plus gives you some great membership features for a small monthly fee. As well as getting all the basic features, you get to store much more on your profile in terms of member profiles, club and service profiles, messages and pictures. With the free membership you’re likely to quickly arrive at a point where you’re unable to store more contacts. This is an important consideration as there are so many members to connect with. You also get nice little features such as ‘invisible mode’ in which you can sign in without being seen by other members. It’s also possible to see who has visited your profile and you get to customize your profile and are recognised as a fee-paying member on your profile. This is important as it advertises to others that you’re a committed member rather than a joker.

New additional features include a mobile device app which allows you to access your profile from your phone or laptop when on the move. This is particularly useful as you may want to be online when a special someone is also available to chat, but you might be on the move. Paying members can also take advantage of the radar feature, which allows you to quickly and easily find guys who live near you, who are new to the site or who were recently online. This is a good way to locate members who are available and willing to chat.

By clicking on the ‘user’ tab, you can explore individual member profiles and save and manage complex searches. All online and recently registered member profiles are displayed on the screen as well as the ‘top members’, who are basically the ones with the tightest butts, biggest muscles and hairiest moustaches. There’s a tremendous range of guys to browse here and you should easily find someone who takes your fancy before too long. Pictures do of course vary, but the quality of pictures is typically very good. You can send email and video messages or chat online.

The ‘guide’ tab directs you to products, services and events (night life, shopping, groups and associations, travel opportunities, jobs and accommodation). You can also advertise your own. Similarly, the ‘clubs’ tab lists a wide range of clubs to join, oriented to everything including sex and fetishes, sports and leisure, internet and computers, parties, style, culture, politics and society. Again, you can join clubs or advertise your own. So, if you’ve always wanted to start your own ‘Judy Garland Adoration Society’ then you can do it here.

Finally, clicking on the ‘escort’ tab gives an extensive list of gay escorts. This seems a little strange on a dating site, but if you do happen to strike out at least you can pay for a date and feel guiltless about droning on about your love of Star Trek for hours, because you’re the one paying. That said, you shouldn’t have a problem getting a date on Gay Romeo. The only problem would be keeping them interested whilst you drone on about your various hobbies and obsessions. In case of any problems there is a live support desk that is run by ordinary members who give their free time to help other members. Who knows, you might even get a date with one of them.

Gay Romeo Reviews

Searching is in depth on this site, and you can also save a search so that you don’t need to keep typing in the same preferences. We would like to see more options to produce and store several saved searches, though, as you might want different things at different times. Also, whilst you can send infinite messages this can seem a little staggered at times and an instant chat feature with webcam options would offer a much more personal and real-time approach to proceedings.