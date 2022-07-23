Spin Casino has a rare opportunity for all of its new casino players

Spin Casino has a rare opportunity for all of its new casino players

This signup bonus gets you 50 chances to win the huge multi-million prize draw on Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah. There are also over 450 amazing games here, and you can see what they offer you regularly through loyalty schemes and ongoing promotions.

With an all-new website makeover and now working alongside the biggest names in igaming, there’s a lot of noise behind Spin Casino. Here, the gaming facilities here are worth shouting about and really offer a strong customer-based service to make the casino work the way you play.

The casino being taken over by the mighty Betway has instantly improved game selection and website performance. Betway sponsors big English football teams such as their ?20million a year deal with West Ham United casino reviews canada, so rest assured this brand has its roots firmly in the ground.

Reviewing safe casinos has always been a top priority for us at . When selecting casinos on our site, your whole basis should be which one is right for me? Rather than which one is safe. We only ever review licenced, safe to play casinos. Spin Casino is audited by SQS and can confirm their games are using random number generators to ensure they are producing fair and random results at all times.

Games and Software at Spin Casino

If a wide variety of games from the biggest game providers is what you’re looking for, Spin Casino e slots like Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II, Avalon, Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II, Avalon, Rage of the Seas & Reel Spinner!

The games are predominantly powered by Microgaming, a developer steeped in rich history. Gaming, like most things, is quite tangible and down to taste, but we doubt any slots veteran would argue Microgaming to be at least one of the top 3 providers in the world.

There’s an excellent plus to playing games at Spin Casino. When playing any game here, you have the chance of winning extra cash prizes every day. Not to mention the incredible jackpot payouts that are available with jackpots like Mega Moolah, Major Millions & Treasure Nile.

Free Spins No Deposit

Spin Casino is not offering any free spins no deposit bonuses at present. In the meantime, sign up to our mailing list or Twitter Page for further updates!

Welcome Bonus

Sign up to Spin Casino and take advantage of its very generous welcome offer. Deposit just €$1 and get 50 chances to win one of the biggest Jackpots available, Mega Moolah Atlantean Treasures. Plus, get a €$1000 bonus across the next three deposits

1st Deposit – Get 50 chances on Mega Moolah Atlantean Treasures for €$1

2nd Deposit – 100 match up to €$400

3rd Deposit – 100 match up to €$300

4th Deposit – 100 match up to €$300

Extra Bonuses and Promotions

Spin Casino will keep dishing out the rewards, including Free Spins, Depositing Bonuses, and prize giveaways long after welcome bonuses have been used.

Luxury Awaits – Win a trip 5 star trip abroad just for spinning!

Loyalty Points Enhancer – times your loyalty points by x5 by playing the game of the day!

Get ready for a new game – brand new slots for you to enjoy!

Every Wed & Thurs – receive 20% bonus back on losses up to ?/$/€50

Banking and Accepted Currencies

Spin Casino is extensive in payment and deposit methods, giving you a strong mix of banking options from e-wallets to classic banking methods. They include Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Paypal, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafe, Entro Pay, Eco Payz, Skrill, Click & Buy and Direct bank transfer.

Customer Support at Spin Casino

As mentioned earlier, we want you to have complete faith that we only review accredited casinos that our team has tried and tested personally. Spin Casino has full accreditation and licencing by:

Malta Gaming Authority

Spin Casino offers a friendly support network that is willing to assist you all 24/7. We are thrilled with these three contact points and think this is the highest support a casino can offer.