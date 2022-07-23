Chief JOHN MORGAN, formerly Owner of Timaru Hotel, was born in Cardigan, Wales, within the 1853

An effective Welsh learn mariner usually selected because 1st spouse somebody he could trust, very normally each other originated an equivalent community or town. Perhaps they certainly were actually first cousins. On the Panel off Change facts at the TNA Kew each other boys are known as John MORGAN and none is called John MORGANS.

For almost all age early in the day she’s got been principally in the newest change ranging from Adelaide additionally the Cape and you can Mauritius

The guy visited water at an early age to the their father’s boat, a china teas clipper. Immediately following offering a several year’s apprenticeship with the Shire collection of Liverpool, he was successively second lover of ship, “Rutlandshire”, and captain mate of your barque , “Annie Gambles”, together with barquentine, “Swallow”. Within the seafaring groups Captain Morgan was better-known once the having been master of your own barquentine, “Annie Ribbon” and also the barque, “Ganymede”. The guy exchanged anywhere between London and The latest Zealand for the last ten several years of his seafaring life, and retired regarding water during the 1887. That have made a large number of nearest and dearest for the Timaru, the guy took over the Regal Resort here, and you can stayed on it for approximately 3 years. Next he previously the commercial Lodge, Timaru, the brand new Makikihi Lodge, Makikihi, in addition to Regal Resort, Christchurch. When you look at the February, 1899, Captain Morgan gone back to Timaru, and you can overran the Timaru Resorts, where the guy resigned towards middle off 1900. He had been a person in the brand new Timaru Caledonian Hotel away from https://hookuphotties.net/men-seeking-women/ Freemasons, and have now a member of the fresh Druid’s Resort. Master Morgan, who partnered a daughter of your late Mr. Alex. Light, regarding Timaru, along with you to definitely son, passed away from inside the Ferrier.

Ti is gotten to your Monday off Mr Good. Light, coal and develop seller with the town, who is today within the Adelaide, stating that he had ordered the new barque Ganymede from Mr H.C. Fletcher, and the port out-of Timaru is to be congratulated on such as for example a good-looking addition to help you the in your community possessed collection. Brand new Ganymede is a clipper oriented metal ship, 569 loads register and you may 950 tons disgusting tonnage which can be classified AA1 at the Lloyd’s to have 90 decades. This woman is 167ft 6in long, 29ft 6in within the breadth, and you may 17ft seven in depth. She’ll hop out Adelaide getting Newcastle to the Wednesday, where she’ll carry coal for this vent. Head Morgan, of one’s Annie Ribbon, makes having Newcastle on the Tuesday when deciding to take costs of her. Their put on the fresh Annie Ribbon is occupied by the Captain Hugh Paterson, not too long ago of the Maggie Paterson. I trust new company exhibited from the Mr Light in the getting the Ganymede will meet towards rich prize that it is really worth, which he will have never cause in order to regret it.

The evening Post; Weekend Article, cuatro October 1884, Page 2 Wellington This new barque Ganymede, 569 loads, Chief J. Morgan, out of London area, might have been signalled ail date, and you can is actually sailing within the bay while we decided to go to press. She left London area to the seventh Summer, and has therefore, not provided an especially an effective work with. The fresh Ganymede brings no individuals having Wellington. Brand new barque is actually below rental for the The brand new Zealand Shipment Team.

Timaru Herald third January, 1884 Wedding:MORGAN – Light

Night Post, 27 July 1903, Web page six Auckland, 27th July Showed up – Ganymede, barque, from Newcastle, after a passage through of 37 months.

Towards the eighteenth December, in the home of your own bride’s father, Brownish street, Timaru, by the Rev. George Barclay, John Morgan, learn of barque Ganymede, in order to Mary Ann, earliest daughter of Mr Alexander Light. [There is certainly a married relationship entered from inside the N.Z. from inside the 1883 out of Morgan, John Wesley to White, Mary Ann. Ref. 3267]