Other than that, you will start playing with an increased balance

You receive bonus money for free from the live casino. And you can turn this bonus money into real money on your account. Money you can cash-out at any time.

Whether you should claim a welcome or reload bonus depends on your needs and the terms and conditions of the bonus. If you are only interested in playing Live Casino games, you should claim a Special Live Casino bonus. And bonuses are for those you want to keep playing for a while. Cashing out after a few bets isn’t possible because the bonus money needs to be wagered first.

Special Live Casino Bonus Types

Special Live Casino bonuses are rare. The reason is that live casino games are not just based on sheer luck. So, your game skills can lower the house edge and, in the end, beat the casino. That’s why dedicated live casino promotions are not offered very often.

The good news is that there are online casinos we approve that offer bonuses and promotions for live dealer games. Here are the most popular forms they can come in:

A welcome or reload bonus is being offered by online casino to attract new players and motivate players to keep playing at their casino. We discussed this Live Casino bonus above. A cashback bonus is being offered to win the loyalty of their players. When you play on a regular base a cashback bonus can be very interesting.

Live Casino Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus dedicated to live casino games come normally come in two versions. The first one is a welcome or sign-up bonus. This means you will be rewarded when you sign up and make a deposit at a live casino. An example of a live casino welcome bonus is reviewed above from LeoVegas Casino. Very interesting to claim because you can double your deposit within a few clicks. And as long as live casino games contribute for 100% towards the wagering requirements, you are good to go.

While live casino welcome bonuses can be redeemed over the first deposit or several initial deposits, live casino reload bonuses can be claimed on a weekly or monthly basis. Sometimes, they are part of the loyalty scheme along with cashback bonuses we will explain furthermore. Unfortunately, Live Casino Reload Bonuses are rare at this moment. But we expect this to develop in a positive way within the next years. So, it is wise to check our website for updates on a frequent base.

Live Casino Cashback Bonus

A cashback bonus is one of the most common types of live casino bonus besides the standard welcome bonus. Sometimes, it is offered instead of a standard deposit-based live casino bonus upon signing up. With a cashback bonus you can cover your losses up to a certain amount. Which is great because you can win your money back with money you already lost. Typically, it is given as a percentage rate between 10% and 25% of your loss up www.casinosreview.ca/habanero to €100 or so.

Live Casino Tournaments

Sometimes, live casinos host tournaments on games like Live Blackjack where you can compete against other players to rank on the leaderboard. If you take up this challenge you can win a share of the prize pool. And the prize you receive can be awarded as real money or as bonus money.

Live Casino Rewards

Another type of a Special Live Casino Bonus is a reward. Live Casinos can host a certain promotion where you need to complete tasks to win rewards. Most of the times, these promotions are related to a specific game. If you complete the task, you will be rewarded. These rewards can be credited to you in the form of a bonus or real cash, depending on the promotion you join.