Nomad fashion highlighted at world festival in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata

CHOLPON-ATA: The third edition of the World Nomad Fashion festival in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, a special platform to celebrate and popularize traditional knowledge, culture and clothing history, has concluded on a high note.

The festival at the Rukh-Ordo cultural center was attended by famous designers, artisans and specialists in the fashion industry from about 20 countries.

Nazira Begim, founder and organizer of the project emphasized the great support from the state.

“This exhibition is one of the biggest projects aimed at developing the national fashion industry in Kyrgyzstan,” Nazira, a journalist and social activist, was quoted as saying by the local Kabar news agency.

In four years, the project, in cooperation with more than 50 countries, has achieved success in the fashion industry, revived forgotten traditions, crafts and clothing cultures, introduced the world to Kyrgyz clothing, and visited many countries with the work of local designers.

It is the first and only project in Asia and Europe, promoting the culture of nomadic civilization.

In 2020, according to the conclusions of the international Association of the Silk Road (France, Morocco), the festival is recognized as the third most important project in the world for the promotion of national clothing.