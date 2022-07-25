Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety permits import of aguaje oil

By Seok-Jae Kang

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

SEOUL: The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved imports of aguaje oil from the Peruvian jungles on July 15, 2022, according to a local trading company.

The Korean firm, Worldone Trade Co. Ltd., said it will start importing aguaje oil from Peru as early as next month. The company said it had already signed an exclusive import contract with a Peruvian ajuaje-oil production company.

Worldone Trade Co. Ltd., which is located in Suwon, south of Seoul, became the first Korean company to import aguaje oil from abroad.

“We plan to import aguaje oil and sell it through local manufacturing firms on the Korean market as early as in August,” said Kevin Kim, head of Worldone Trade Co. “For a smooth supply of aguaje oil, we also plan to set up a local factory in Peru. After aguaje oil, we push for import approval of aguaje power and puree and sell them on the Korean market in various products, such as capsules and cosmetics.”

Aguaje, known by its scientific name of Mauritia Flexuosa, is a fruit with a sweet and exotic flavor, and it is found mostly in the Amazon, particularly in Peru and Brazil. Known as “the tree of life,” it is called ‘buriti’ in Brazil, ‘moriche’ in Colombia and Venezuela, and aguaje in Peru. Aguaje is one of the most abundant ite palm trees in South America.

Aguaje has a high vitamin A-content (beta-carotene), even higher than carrot and spinach. It has antibiotic, analgesic and anti-inflammatory functions, as well as helping health and maintaining healthy skin. Aguaje also contains phytoestrogens (plant compound), which do, according to studies, have beneficial effects on human health, one of them being an anti-cancer effect, and whose greatest protective role would be against breast, colon and prostate tumors. It also helps decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases, affecting the heart and blood vessels.

It is also used to provide hormonal support to menopausal women. Aguaje has been named as one of the best superfoods on the planet and is labeled as the most important palm tree economically, socially and ecologically in the Amazon rainforest.