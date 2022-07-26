Who’s Ayanda Ntanzi? Biography, age, partner, audio, pages

Who’s Ayanda Ntanzi? Biography, age, partner, audio, pages

Ayanda Ntanzi are a renowned Southern area African gospel singer whom hails off Appelsbosch (Ozwathini, KZN). He is increasing filled up with their songs career and it has started new talk of your own urban area lately. He’s create several songs albums, plus Priestly Praise and you can Udumo. Just who is this better artist?

He kick-started their tunes field right down to their fascination with Goodness. This new gospel artist is additionally about the strike-song Nasempini. Even with shedding their mom within a young age, he has were able to increase facing all of the odds lifestyle put at him and you will succeeded. A few of his struck songs become I’m Secure, and he was Real time.

Ayanda Ntanzi’s reputation summary

Complete name: Ayanda Ntanzi

Seasons away from delivery: January 29, 1992

Ayanda Ntanzi’s years: 29 many years by 2021

Host to delivery: Ozwathini, KZN, Southern area Africa

Gender: Men

Alma mater: College from KZN

Career: Gospel singer, songwriter

Songs broker: Koko Information

Religion: https://datingreviewer.net/escort/antioch Christianity

Ayanda Ntanzi’s biography

Brand new Nasempini musician was given birth to to the January 31, 1992, into the Ozwathini, KZN, Southern area Africa. However,, sadly, their mom passed away as he was only eight years old. Their aunts and you may uncles alternatively raised your. Losing a parent isn’t effortless, also it took your ten years to heal.

He had been created with the children of singers, very he discovered himself after the in identical footsteps during the chronilogical age of ten. A number of his favourite artisans if you find yourself growing up include Imvuselelo Yase Natalia and Masibuye Ku Jehova.

The students gospel musician together with graduated inside regarding College away from KZN, where the guy made their LLB training via a virtual service. Such as goals are merely higher heights for your, particularly in the organization community as well. Inside a job interview with Kaya 959, he found;

We understood in which I-come regarding, and i know very well what it grabbed for my situation discover just like the far when i performed. So, I found myself calculated to acquire that knowledge no matter what. Give thanks to Jesus to have sophistication; I happened to be able to find this much.

Ayanda Ntanzi’s industry

Their songs industry started in 2014 shortly after Nqubeko Mbatha got the latest role to be their mentor. Annually down the road, the guy turned finalized to help you Koko Records and you may create their first record album. The fresh artist and songwriter is finalized so you’re able to Koko Facts, in which he is set-to work at Ntokozo. With an eye on modest beginnings, the new singer is a surfacing celebrity today.

Their debut record album saw him obtain identification worldwide, where he obtained themselves good nomination for Greatest Novice in the SABC Gospel Top Awards. Inside 2017, the new musician released a live Cd and dvd on Durban Playhouse, Priestly Worship including their track Nasempeni one to spotted him secure a prize to discover the best Praise Song during the 2018 SABC Gospel Top Awards.

The skilled singer even offers performed next to famous sounds star Benjamin Dube towards Heart regarding Praise show, with more than 11 billion feedback into the YouTube.

Ayanda Ntanzi’s sexual life

Discover scanty information about his very own existence or facts about Ayanda Ntanzi’s girlfriend. It actually was speculated you to definitely Ayanda Ntanzi’s spouse is Nelisiwe Sibiya, but the pair broke up this past year. He or she is thought to keeps a son, whoever mother’s name is perhaps not disclosed.

Ayanda Ntanzi is and also make huge advances in the South African gospel world and you can a name to have themselves globally. However,, to your years to come, there was far more to anticipate from your.

