We together with from time to time escorted Convoys and you will performed parimiter security and you can Much time Binh legs camp patrols

I remember the fresh Feb 1969 attack to the foot and you will driving towards the perimeter this new early morning following assault where in actuality the 11th Cav are dug in. I am able to testify not all of the nva had been removed of the you to definitely early morning, since the got ak47 flames wade proper more than my personal head when an nva soldier sprang away from a crawl hole. The brand new cav men scrambled on the apc’s as well as the cobra ran to work into the your.

My personal remember was LBJ known the fresh jail, perhaps not the base. Discover several memoirs of vietnam vets, and discovered no mention of Enough time Binh due to the fact LBJ, just accustomed consider the newest jail.

I was indeed there inside the 71-72 into 120th physical violence chopper company. We had a swimming pool not far from united states which was this new very out of place issue I have ever seen. Can Bob Promise was basically the actual only real nutrients concerning lay.

I found myself stationed into A lot of time Binh Post from April 1970 to August 1971. I was from the twentieth Precautionary Treatments Unit. I happened to be in a position to go to Saigon and you can Bien Hao several times. My personal equipment try responsible for examining LBJ’s sanitary techniques. We along with sprayed the areas for mosquitoes.

Offered from the 140th HEM Co. February 67-February 68. Dont remember any luxuries upcoming except enjoying Bob Pledge from the Xmas ‘67.

I am analyzing a screenplay about the August 29, 1968 insurrection at "LBJ" stockade. I would like hearing from anyone at the stockade or the Long Binh Post at that time.

F CO. Troop Demand Military Depot trk rider produced drinking water and you will energy so you can sibling businesses in addition to military depot 1971- 72

Is at A lot of time Binh within the 67. Served as the a puppy handler patrolling the latest ammunitions cure, the most significant global at that time. Brand new blog post, back then, was most tough, having timber and you can tent structures. The newest kennels have been for the a tree-lined plastic plantation.

I happened to be with 45th Dustoff within Much time Bien away from Dec 68 so you’re able to Jan 70. Was good Huey auto mechanic for a while, following was in a workplace having air conditioning the go out. Wouldn’t provides wanted a far greater package immediately after getting drawn up.

We ask yourself whenever we have been sprayed having representative orange. From the little appeared to build on exposed mud truth be told there. I recall the brand new C123s manage fly more jet something. I imagined it actually was to have mosquitos. Hope are common doing well after all such decades.

I served with the new 615 Th MP team of Nov10, 1967 so you can The fall of 1968 centered on A lot of time Binh. Our organization performed Path patrol and you may town patrols. The unit has worked side-by-side into the Southern area Vietnam Quan Sats ( its armed forces cops ). In TET offending we assisted protect this new ammunition eliminate just like the well since the roads and you will towns in the Bien Hoa area.

LBJ was the newest Long Binh Prison and this i assisted shield once the new 750 inmates revolted and burned down the billets in early 1968. LBJ is actually oriented because the a short-term studio to accommodate on 350-450 prisoners, after that turned into a more permanent jail.

I am wanting friends regarding my friend. His name is Jasper Estes. The guy offered from inside the Enough time Binh 65-66, he was in initially ST detachment, very first. Infantry. June65-June66. Some of his buddies he might just think of specific partial names: Perkins, Patton, Lt. Kertchum (spelling?) Lt. Environmentally friendly and you will Sgt.

I was during the Enough time Binh out of Feb 67 to help you mar.68. I was to your 483rd industry service co. We had a bath and you can washing platoon, an engineering platoon, an excellent graves membership platoon including head office platoon. This new professional platoon was basically combat engineers. While i earliest turned up i got the new fulfillment out-of guarding you to ammo eradicate thst has been in the above list. In my opinion i became truth be told there a night for some nights. We began regarding the professional platoon. We were transmitted to the ammo cure one or more times each week having severa days. I found myself reassigned on the graves membership platoon for the past 5 mos approximately. Towards the night of the beginning of Tet,i became to the guard responsibility at fuel beat and you will seen the fight off cemetary listed above. Graves Registration are of course extremely active while in the Tet. During that period ee eere sent to new ammunition eradicate just like the a guard. Consider watching of several mp’s with regards to pets.The fresh ammunition treat try infiltrated one first night and some of the fresh new ‘ammunition pads’ was blown up. Really don’t ever before think of a lot of time bihn are refered so you can as lbj. Just the prison. I additionally never saw a share otherwise bowling friend indeed there. Met enough good boys around.