I Love this Bra and matching Thong

I Love this Bra and matching Thong

Male customer’s feedback: “This is absolutely the best man bra ever. I normally wear a 36b but a 36c fit perfect in this bra going up a cup size will prevent nipple fall out. I have every color with buttercup being the favorite. Only wish there were more colors I would have them all. “

Valmont Front Close Lace Cup Underwire Bra 8323 Male customer’s feedback: “Being plus size it’s hard to find a sexy comfortable bra. Well this is it. I bought the black,white, chocolate, red, magenta, and blue. With matching panties. I love the sheer lace and delicate scallop trim. I’m hoping a green bra will be available soon. HerRoom is definitely a shopping joy. I found the fit to be spot on. Thank you.”

It fit exactly like I hoped and was very comfortable, I will definitely be ordering another color or two. It’s hard for a big guy like me to find Bras that fit and look good!”

Male customer feedback: “The bra strap has a twist in it. Has to be sent back. The fit is good. Can not straighten out. Has to be done over.”

Male customer feedback: “I have natural b cup breasts, the bra is very comfortable, giving me the support I desire.”

Wacoal Feather Embroidery Bra 85121 Male customer’s feedback: “I have worn many bras over my 75 years and although a man I am a natural 40 B. However,most 40 B’s don’t seem to fit me properly. This bra fit perfectly, like it was custom made. Without question, it is the best fitting and most comfortable one I have ever had. I just got it today, put it on and don’t want to take it off. It is that comfortable to me. I love it and will definitely buy more.”

Male customer’s feedback: “I just love this bra. My wife introduced me to Wacoal bra’s. This is the first wacol bra my wife bought for me to wear. Being a Cross-Dresser bra’s are a very big part of my life. This bra fits great and is so comfortable to wear. They really hold in my breast forms. No rearranging them like with some bra’s I have worn. The matching panties make this a very nice set. It is a great bra to wear.”

Male customer’s feedback: “I used to wear less expensive bras, until I discovered the Wacoal line. The band fit, and the cup fit is exceptional is all I have, and will be replacing older bras as they wear out with something from Wacoal.”

Male customer’s feedback: “This is by far, the most comfortable bra I every purchased. I bought 3 more. My wife also loves how they look on me. She says they look sexy compared to my other ones. I will never buy any other brand now. I can wear this bra all day without it pinching, or riding up, or the straps constantly falling down, or the lace itching. It is fabulous. If only they had more colors.”

I love the sheer mesh on the cups

Girdles are out and shapewear is in. Gone are the days of uncomfortable, restrictive corsets and girdles. Shapewear is made of firm control fabric and is constructed so that it shapes and smoothes without cutting off your circulation. For more shape control, don’t be tempted to go up a size, rather go up a control level (light control, moderate control, firm control and extra firm control).

Male customer’s feedback: “I absolutely loved it, it was my first front closure bra

Shapewear is designed to fit a hip size that is no more than ten inches greater than your waist size. If your hips are more than ten inches larger than your waist, what you should do is a matter of controversy. Most sources suggest that you go to the next larger size. Many believe https://www.hookupdate.net/nl/adam4adam-overzicht/ that you should still choose your shapewear according to your waist size, since the added tightness at the hips is less of a problem than the ineffectiveness and even discomfort of a girdle that is too large at the waist.