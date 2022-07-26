I was at Enough time Binh away from Jan using October off ’68

I was at Enough time Binh away from Jan using October off ’68

We given the latest 182 Ordnance Withdrawal very first Logistical Command inside the headquarters strengthening on mountain on the Long Binh Post away from Apr 69 up to mo during the country towards early age group machines having fun with key punch machines and IBM notes

on the 483rd occupation service company, 52b20, generators. Into the my personal second times indeed there assuming they hit third ord me and the most other guys within hooch in which blown out-of all of our bunks from the concussion. Talk about fireworks!! Spotted LBJ if the prisoners set it on fire, we could view it from our company city. Spotted Happen Cat get struck real crappy from our bunker aside at the third ord one-night. Taken protect responsibility here tend to. Of a lot thoughts, nevertheless in contact with one of the man’s. Oh yeh, the following is one for you men that were around, the new away domiciles blowing upwards once you by way of a good illuminated cigarette smoking butt-in the opening, ha-ha. Best regards to vets and you may acceptance family, Bob

50th Scientific Cleaning Station .i found its way to Viet Nam by-boat ( You S Letter S Gorden inside the June 1966 .we mainly based the brand new fifty th Med. out-of scratch.Every thing we had opted for us from Feet. Benning you will of become a healthcare tool but the only issue i did try create ( establish the tents,disorder hallway,bunkers,etc. Immediately after 6months they split up 1 / 2 of these devices out over different places I wen’t with the 544th

Try stationed when you look at the Enough time Binh regarding October 71 so you’re able to July 72 assigned to Saigon Help Demand. Really does some one remember the racial riot one to become ranging from our company plus the Engineer category across the highway?

Visited B Organization 44th Laws Battalion with the six/3/68 and you will resided till 8/. I was an effective tactical control and you will spent some time working during the top hookup apps android radio webpages with the large towers by the door 2. We were Long Binh Manage, upcoming Battalion Control (Batcon), up coming Urban area Manage (ACON). I went by the prison (LBJ) day-after-day going to the web site. We were 12 era to your and you may 12 era from 7 days a week to have my first 12 months and you may 1 / 2 of thus i didn’t get a hold of much else away from Long Binh. I remember some very nice someone and lots of not so higher moments. Rockets and you will mortars have been rather popular in early stages and you will unexpected edge periods. I became a little burned-out as i arrived house however, I’d repeat inside the a pulse.

I became stationed for the Enough time Binh, out-of 1969 so you can November 1971. I supported from the 86th Transp, and additionally 261st Transp, since the vehicle rider to your Disorder Hallway, and you will from what I know, the fresh new Jail was name LBJ and fort is actually call Long Binh Post.

Earliest Univac machines following IBM 360s down within very first Laws. Has also been providers clerk. Presented with some very nice enlisted guys and you may officials. If only I’d stored in touching together. I question exactly how many has actually enacted of Broker Lime coverage. I have had renal disease, prostate troubles an such like. etc. as the my 40’s but Virtual assistant states nothing of it try Agent Lime. Nothing expanded toward ft. Outside the wire it was forest and you will grain paddies. Go shape. One stuff has a remarkable shelf-life.

I was inside the a lot of time Binh to your 556 transport co.away from mo.While i turned up we lived in camping tents,when i is truth be told there it blew brand new ammunition eliminate double.

Stayed in you to tent for starters season is a luxury so you can provides a great frig

I was stationed when you look at the Long Binh Military Depot(**** never ever read it named A lot of time Binh Junction) out-of Get 1969 so you’re able to Will get 1970……Is actually with the eighteenth MP Brigade, 8th CID Group Detachment C…….Are correct along side steet out of LBJ and 720th MP’s was basically proper near to all of us…..We had been for the an excellent Tent having metal electric guitar sand handbags to they……Our houses was also a Tent with the same fringe safety for what it was well worth… I would personally get prisoners to work for us fillin sand handbags etc policing our very own city……I’d n’t have planned to spend a night inside the LBJ. a black colored Light Television that we saw Celebrity Trip daily. Carry out drive down to Vung Tau as we got a field work environment truth be told there fly down to Normally Tho…..the latest drove to help you Vung Thu had fascinating from time to time… I found myself brand new scrounger in regards to our classification Air conditioning units getting Tent Work environment We founded a pub from the MP head entrance perform lower so you’re able to Vent out-of Saigon inside Duece step 1/dos and go back having a good Pallet off Alcohol. Constantly got a guarantee Officer with me to complete new talking. It had been my june Trips We gues however, a wasted seasons out-of my entire life n…..noticed alot of shit that we never ever could have found in the fresh new claims, surely got to witness what we should performed together and you can bad of the many to ourselves….Be sure The Desired House