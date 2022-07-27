It’s the first geo-based hookup platform for gay men only

It’s the first geo-based hookup platform for gay men only

It’s also one of the most popular ones. Suffices to say, chances of finding gay matches here are much higher than on Tinder or Bumble.

Disadvantages

– Building a serious relationship for men is not in the books for most Grinder’s users;

– Matching algorithms lack precision – you have to rely on picking the right category and analyzing the match’s social media profile. Though it is common within free casual dating sites.

It is a gay-only hookup platform that finds matches in your close radius. Ten categories that define your sexual preferences for more compatible dating are available.

It’s a cool-looking mix of social media and matching service. You can make posts from your profile, connect with friends, and build your community while also looking for love not like the most of free casual dating sites.

All profiles on ‘HER’ are verified by approving a mobile number – you’ll receive a shortcode in a text and enter the code to the platform. After you’ve filled out a basic registration form, start making posts about your favorite TV shows, career accomplishments, traveling, and main interests.

The platform looks like a social media service – you have the same old communities, comments, likes. Maintaining a page on ‘Her’ feels a lot like having another account on Instagram or Facebook – decide for yourself whether it’s a good thing.

From a dating perspective, the service has a dating tab where you can see all the matches. It’s a two-services-in-one platform, with double possibilities as well as twice as many commitments.

Let’s start with a dating service first. On ‘Her’, you can receive an automatically compiled digest with ready-to-contact matches or dive right into the sea of all available profiles, filtering accounts by preferences and interests. As soon as you found a suitable partner, send her a ‘like.’ To start messaging, wait till she accepts the requests.

On a social media service, women can take their time and read community posts – that’s where you truly get to know your potential partner while using this casual dating site.

It’s the only dating service created exclusively for LGBTQ-women. It’s an empowering feminist solution with the liberal user base, oriented on young and ambitious women – generally, a great crowd.

You perhaps already noticed that all dating platforms tend to base exclusively on online interactions, leaving users no openings for cute real-life interactions. Happn is a casual dating site that is an exception to this rule. The platform analyzes your geodata and movements of users nearby. If two users cross paths on the street, both receive a notification. Now the communication can be continued online.

Registration process

The platform uses Facebook-based authentication. Instead of filling out lengthy questionnaires, you can connect a social media account to the platform. Happn will analyze your friend’s list, liked pages, and recent posts.

Users will be able to access this data to get to know you better – and you don’t even have to move a finger.

Interface

A stylish, professional interface with minimalistic menus. All main pages (notifications como chatear en Omegle, messages, likes) are displayed in the main panel, within a one-click distance.

Matching algorithms

The platform of this casual dating site tracks the user’s movements and connects potential matches, located nearby.

The search for romantic partners is based on interests, locations, and personality traits. All photos are automatically dragged from Facebook and posted in the slideshow.

What makes the platform unique?

Happn finds a middle ground between creating a territory for serious relationships and still keeping things casual. Users can know their potential partners well enough from Facebook profiles alone – it’s not Tinder’s picture and a short description.