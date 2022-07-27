Fuckbook : Facebook in a naughty version

Fuckbook : Facebook in a naughty version

User opinion and our full verdict

By copying its interface and its use on the largest social network, Facebook, the dating site Fuckbook will not disorient those who use the platform of Marc Zuckerberg.But unlike Facebook, here we like each other and we add to each other with a single goal: to make one-night stands. With its images and videos and its very naughty profiles, this site seems ideal to easily meet people.

Fuckbook has existed for a few years, this platform of naughty dating would advertise on adult sites.Faced with this presence on the Internet, the site Fuckbook can count on thousands of users, who have taken advantage of its free registration to try to find a naughty partner on the site. With success? Despite a social networking aspect copied from Facebook, it is of course impossible to build such a large network on this platform.

Avis Fuckbook: a porn social network for hot encounters

For its interface, Fuckbook is obvious. This platform has more or less taken over the design of Facebook, modifying the colors and layout of some elements. Thus, blue becomes pink, and the menu changes sides. For the rest, it’s identical. If you’ve already used a social network, you won’t be https://hookupdate.net/es/loveandseek-review/ lost.Signing up for Fuckbook is free and it only takes a moment to get to the main page. You won’t even have to fill out your profile, which is not a good thing in itself. This way, anyone can come to the site with an empty profile page and annoy others. It’s a pity that moderation is not more severe from the start.Once on this main page, a news feed displays some rather naughty news. Even if you don’t have any friends on the site yet, you will be able to follow this news feed with the most popular news of the moment, which are also the sexiest.On this very sexy social network, you will be able to contact members via live chat, or by private message. You will be able to add photos and videos to your profile and wait for comments or likes. In the same way, you will be able to give your opinion on other members’ posts and hope to start a private discussion.There is also a chat system via webcam, or even a Tinder like that allows you to scroll through the naughty profiles to make a quick meeting, based mainly on photos.

Fuckbook, fake and unclear terms of use?

First of all, you should know that the platform is mainly in English. Those who don’t master Donald Trump’s language will be quickly confused.With each new interaction you want to do, like using the cam service or using the Tinder affinity service, you are redirected to a third party site. It is therefore important to be careful what personal information you put on the site. It seems that there are fake profiles on the site as on many other dating sites. It is therefore difficult to dissociate the true from the false on this site.

Fuckbook rate: what is the price of a subscription?

It is possible to register without paying on Fuckbook, but apart from filling out your page and doing some research, and viewing other members’ pages, you will not be able to have any interaction with anyone. To interact with other users, you have to pay. Here are the available subscriptions.1 month will cost you $, and a 3 month subscription is offered for $ per month. Conversion to euros will be done at the rate in effect at the time of payment.There will then be no more advertising on the site, you will be able to communicate unlimitedly and send virtual gifts to your targets. In addition, a Premium badge will certify you as a Serious Member. But given the configuration of the site, not sure that these advantages really change the deal. Know that you can meet people for free thanks to some naughty dating sites that we present you in this comparison of dating sites without registration.

Opinions on Fuckbook: the ass facebook for hot dating?

There are nowadays different ways to find a sex plan these days, like these sex plan applications or on one of its many ne and its marketing on other sites. You will be able on this site to like and comment photos or videos, and receive likes on your own publications. It is nevertheless important to specify that this site is well made for English speakers and that it is important to speak English for people wishing to register.