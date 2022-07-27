Harold Lopez are a handsome stud not used to this new gay porn business

Harold Lopez are a handsome stud not used to this new gay porn business

Harold Lopez

He is usually hung out in Puerto Vallarta, and if he had been saw by the development group, it realized they needed him to perform in some Lucas Entertainment views and you can films! Harold was a complete ideal, and then he especially enjoys it whenever a bottom try submissive and you will knows how to capture his penis. Often Harold Lopez provides extensive power in the bedroom and you will have screwing for some time. It’s not unusual to own their soles to bite the latest cushion and https://besthookupwebsites.org/talkwithstranger-review/ you can traction the newest sheets entire Harold is putting out-he likes they when they may take the experience day long! Whenever Harold is actually requested as to the reasons the guy found myself in shooting pornography, the guy told you next: “ I’m confident with my human body and constantly fantasized about getting from inside the a porn movie. Thus, after they desired me I approved.” Harold Lopez keeps loads of intimate facts, including: class gender, trio, making out, dental, and rimming.

Kosta Viking

Kosta Viking are more youthful, good-looking, blond, and you may is able to showcase his thin swimmer’s human body. Regarding top to bottom, Kosta Viking possess what must be done becoming a premier vocalist among Lucas Boys, specially when you think of this new 9-inch uncut manhood he’s ranging from their base. Born in Salerno, Italy, Kosta already stays in Puerto Vallarta where he was hired to help you carry out to possess Lucas Amusement given that a personal design. Kosta Viking was versatile in the bed room-something he would like to be a prominent top exactly who destroys a good gap rather than compassion, or other minutes the guy would like to be a beneficial submissive base exactly who gets his mouth area and you can ass thrashed. Kosta loves intercourse, however, a lips banging you to departs him gagging is exactly what converts him toward specifically. They are sucked and banged within the numerous taboo metropolises: a plane, chapel, theatre, and lift are some of the choices metropolitan areas. Rocco Steele is actually an effective “dream screw” Kosta Viking would love to bottom to have, and usually talking, he is keen on more mature bearded daddies with plenty of tattoos.

Rudy Gram

Rudy Gram is just one handsome kid out-of a good cunt, with a human anatomy to complement. And as an alternate Lucas Activities personal model, he knows how to place his rugged good looks and difficult muscular body be effective on bedroom. Rudy Gram loves almost everything. He is able to bang ass such as a pro, but once the feeling influences him, he can go overall beta and you can properties the largest off cocks together with throat and you can ass. Rudy Gram is the real-lives date of your own strikingly handsome Kosta Viking, that a couple boys along with her renders one to hell of a homosexual porn partners!

Max Arion

Maximum Arion are an Australian born piece having an unbelievable ten-inches uncut manhood anywhere between their base, and he knows how to utilize it. Matched with his dog-dog good looks and you will manly gymnasium system, it is all ones leader-male properties that led Maximum towards world of gay porn once the a private design getting Lucas Amusement. Inside Max’s own terms and conditions: “You will find been sexually adventurous and you will comfy within my facial skin. I’ve been performing existence acting to possess photographers and you will performers for many years. In that big date I happened to be more comfortable with so much more sexual information and saying my intimate and creative side. Intercourse for me is an essential part of my life you to I really like discussing, which means this seemed like a fun and you will daring second step. Maximum has been an effective Lucas Recreation partner for a long time, and then he wanted to join up toward studio they are enjoyed viewing to get out of. “I was happy to own my community debut having a company which is articles I appreciated me personally. The fact he’s got some of the sexiest guys inside the homosexual pornography and you will I shall will run her or him, this is the cherry above.” Max had a good time the 1st time he was on location filming with the facility, also it grabbed the whole exposure to showing-off his looks and you will intercourse attract an alternate peak, all while coping with a great cast and you may staff. “Men and women are beneficial and you can of good use. Having a good time, hanging around, the great gender throughout these unbelievable metropolitan areas… it is pretty wild.” Max is over simply a good looking child which have a big uncut cock, regardless if. They are also a cerebral just who reports and produces to own a living, which will be a pleased bookworm. “Basically features aroused adventures, a pleasurable mind and body, and you may good guide, then i have always been blogs.”