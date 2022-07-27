Mardy learned from the Reed for a few decades before moving to Simmons College or university into the Boston having annually

Mardy learned from the Reed for a few decades before moving to Simmons College or university into the Boston having annually

Pioneering environmentalist Margaret E Thomas Murie ’23, which fought toward creation of the brand new Snowy Federal Creatures Retreat, died to the , within her domestic inside the Moose, Montana.

She upcoming relocated to brand new Alaska Farming College or university and you may College or university away from Mines (College or university out of Alaska-Fairbanks), where she try the initial lady to get a diploma in the 1924, an excellent BS in operation management that have a major into the English.

Ellen Mott-Smith Kreisberg 63

Ellen Mott-Smith Kreisberg ’63, . She gotten an effective BA generally literature from Reed and a keen MA inside mindset for the 1981 out-of Solitary Slope University (today the School regarding Bay area). For a lot of ages she did at St. Mark’s School in Berkeley while the an instructor, listing keeper, and you may manager with the system you to given licensed instructional training for pregnant adolescent women otherwise new teenage moms and dads. At the same time she treated a job in the psychotherapy. She married Michael Kreisberg; they’d one kid and later separated.

Frances Mesher Nemser forty two

Frances Mesher Nemser ’44, Get 1987, for the Portland, Oregon. Fran obtained a beneficial bachelor’s studies off Reed inside the French code and you may books, hitched Arlan Nemser, and you can was a personal-operating bookkeeper creating auditing and you can accounting getting state.

James H. Maloney 47

James H. Maloney ’47, , old-related problems, within the Government Means, Washington. Maloney served in the World war ii just before finding an effective BA from inside the chemistry and is energetic in the skiing, photos, and broadcast technical while in the their years at Reed. To the people capable penetrate their shy and you can delicate character and you may to discover the bright brain it undetectable, the guy became a pal. He’s live by the their kid.

McDonald 38

, in St. Helens, Oregon. Mary finished out-of Reed daf eÅŸleÅŸme sorunu with a degree overall books. She hitched Walter McDonald for the 1938. and his act as an expert pony teacher grabbed the happy couple throughout the All of us, eventually repaying him or her for the Grand Oak Farm in Lafayette, Oregon. Mary retired away from the girl act as custodian of Grand Oak Ranch stables in the 1993 and you may transferred to St. Helens, where she try an active voluntary to your Oregon agencies of hr up to 2000. Survivors is around three daughters, a kid, 11 grandkids, and twelve higher-grandchildren. The woman partner died from inside the 1986.

Paul Marsden 71

Paul Jackson . He attended Reed for two decades, ultimately being employed as an excellent chemist for Research Applications Global Firm out-of Hillcrest. Survivors become their girl and an aunt.

Steven P. McKinney 66

Steven P. McKinney ’66, , away from light necrosis, answer to head malignant tumors, when you look at the San Jose, California. Steven’s research within Reed concerned about mathematics and you can philosophy in which he finished having a great BA when you look at the thinking, after which he entered the newest Comfort Corps and you may try stationed inside the Iran. The guy fulfilled and you may partnered Jeanne Schneider, several other corps volunteer, and they had a few college students. Steven won an effective master’s knowledge when you look at the metropolitan planning throughout the College away from Wisconsin for the 1972 and you may first started a career for the bodies really works, is elderly planner for Santa Clara County into the 1982. At the time of their decades given that a planner, Steven are paid to possess providing alter the means places consider the newest matchmaking between business progress and you may construction innovation. Referred to as the household rational and you may a talented athlete, he was into his contribution in all the fresh events off their existence-regarding running ily-and seriously interested in and also make a significant difference worldwide. Adopting the exploratory too difficult within the 1979, and this left him speechless, Steven retired on county and you can got a position as the a beneficial app professional, and continued their climbing into the Yosemite’s backcountry. He outlived scientific standards to own their lives of the sixteen decades from the adjusting gracefully for the transform one appeared. He is live by the their wife, his girl and you will man, good grandson, their moms and dads, one or two brothers, and you may a sister.