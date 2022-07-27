Under US law, the meaning of prostitute is defined as someone who exchanges or sells sexual services for money

I was quite shocked when I saw that escort website were so brash

Is one profession more sordid than the other? Or is there even any difference? Prostitutes and Fort Wayne escorts are essentially offering the same services, but escorts in Fort Wayne are more astute at marketing themselves to avoid breaking the law. OK, calm down, now I’ve incited the wrath of sex workers and probably a large section of my audience, I’ll explain my thoughts as to why I think that prostitutes and escorts both sell sex for money. It’s actually not as simple as I’ve made it sound.

There are a few Fort Wayne escorts who post images of themselves fully clothed, but not many

The law on prostitution. However, soliciting or kerb-crawling for customers, pimping, or owning or managing a brothel are illegal activities. That said, many brothels do get away with operating as massage parlors in Fort Wayne because they do not advertise sex for sale.

A website offering escort services is one way to advertise legally – as long as the site doesn’t say that its escorts offer sex for money. Though one look at an escort website and the number of bare breasts that greets you makes it pretty obvious what’s really on offer here. my God, I hope no-one checks my browsing history!

As I had previously adhered to the general stereotype that prostitutes stand about on street corners in slutty clothing offering cheap sex in exchange for money. And escorts are ‘higher class’, elegantly dressed ladies who merely act as a plus-one alongside white-collar businessmen looking for a partner to their next boring business conference – think Richard Gere in Pretty Woman.

Yes. There are candid interviews and documentaries readily available online that show many escorts confessing to having sex with their clients. They don’t offer a price list of the sexual activities they will and won’t do. And some Fort Wayne escort agency websites specifically say that if the escort doesn’t feel like performing sexual acts, she has every right to refuse (damn right too!). But as one Blonde escort said in a video blog – the clients come to expect certain “perks” in addition to the primary service of escorting them to various restaurants and corporate events. Escorts in Fort Wayne may argue that just because they offer sex as an ancillary service, that doesn’t mean they are local prostitutes. They aren’t providing sex for money. They’re offering companionship for money and the sex for free. But isn’t that just twisting the facts to avoid being labelled as ‘prostitute’? ‘hooker in Fort Wayne’ sounds trashy. Calling yourself an ‘escort’ has connotations of higher class and potentially higher earning potential.

Working as an escort in Fort Wayne for a reputable agency is going to be safer than hanging out alone on dodgy street corners or being ruled by a pimp. The internet has played a significant role in enabling sex workers to stay safe because it offers an easy way to advertise – i.e. advertising escort services. Congress debated whether to make escorts’ online advertising illegal last year. This sparked fears amongst some escort girls who were interviewed by the media – they said using the web to advertise kept them safe. But claims that websites increase the number of trafficked sex workers. So far, promoting escort services online is still OK, but some agencies are careful not to list specific sexual activities that their girls will do.

Depends on how you want to judge it (if you feel you have the right to judge). What matters more? Escorts twisting the law to make having sex for money legally legitimate? Or is the morality of having sex for financial gain the most significant issue? I would argue that the safety of the escorts and prostitutes in Fort Wayne is the biggest concern, in which case I’d have to advocate escort businesses over street corners.