The way to get Away from CANCUN (Hotel Area) To help you ISLA MUJERES

Your best option to get at the new isle is the ferry you to definitely simply leaves away from Puerto Juarez. While remaining in the metropolis away from Cancun, this is the most basic and fastest means. I might advise that you are taking a taxi or private import out-of their Cancun lodge so you can Puerto Jaurez.

Regarding Puerto Jaurez, grab the UltraMar ferry to reach and you may out-of Isla Mujeres. The great thing about that it ferry would be the fact they operates really frequently all round the day, everything the half-hour.

The newest ferry journey itself is whenever thirty minutes and it is an excellent rather charming one at that. Sit down and you may settle down when you find yourself sopping on feedback of your own turquoise seas near you!

You can buy seats around within terminal when you get there (no need to pick in advance) and it’s simple to catch a beneficial ferry all half-hour off 6:00AM – 9:00PM. More food pointers here.

Tip: When you’re personal sufficient in the ferry critical simply to walk more from a neighbor hood hotel, definitely offer certain bug repellant, and when!

Heed my personal warning, the latest mosquitos inside the Cancun are no joke! Inside November, i walked from our resorts on Brilliance Playa Mujeres to help you new Puerto Juarez ferry and was indeed consumed live by mosquitos! This is probably because the station incorporated walking courtesy a tree-layered strolling road to the latest ferry…

For the hindsight, i probably need to have removed a short cab trip over. Whatever the case, we generated it error so that you wouldn’t must! If you plan to-do a great amount of strolling, Sawyer’s 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent was super productive– a must-has for any stop by at Mexico!

Tip: Buy your come back seats when you buy your deviation solution therefore you don’t need to stand in range again on the come back house.

Off Puerto Juarez, it will cost you $300 MXN ($fifteen USD) roundtrip per individual

While residing in the hotel area when you look at the Cancun, you have got around three main choices to reach Isla Mujeres because the there are ferry services making of Playa Tortugas, Playa Caracol otherwise Este Embarcadero.

Something you should mention is the fact departure minutes are much a lot more minimal as compared to Puerto Juarez. From these terminals, it will cost you $21 USD.

Be sure to examine deviation times and you may return times to make yes the times participate in their schedule. For many who become on Isla Mujeres and get prior their ferry return go out, you may have to catch a beneficial ferry to Puerto Juarez and you will taxi back once again to the resort Area from that point.

If you find yourself being at among the hotels on Resort Area, it can most likely take advantage of experience to depart regarding one of these terminals. It’s only a little higher priced compared to ferry from Puerto Juarez, however can’t beat their distance on the Resorts Area.

Merely cab your path more than or hook neighborhood shuttle. If the bringing the shuttle, tell the coach rider your location headed, and possess out-of once you’ve arrived at the fresh ferry critical (they will let you know if it is time for you to log off).

The way to get Regarding CANCUN AIRPORT In order to ISLA MUJERES

There is absolutely no head transfer regarding the Cancun airport to help you Isla Mujeres. The simplest and fastest way of getting to Isla Mujeres from new airport is via providing a taxi cab or private airport import off to the fresh new Puerto Juarez ferry.

This new UltraMar in the Puerto Juarez provides the least expensive prices in addition to extremely departure/come back minutes compared to the its most other cities (you should have so much more flexibility on what time you want to head back so you’re able to Cancun immediately after your day out of examining Isla Mujeres that way). This method is among the most successful and can take you about 1 hour 10 minutes to obtain of CUN airport to help you Isla Mujeres.