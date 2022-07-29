Favorite dad off David, Wendy and you may Leigh

Spouse of Irene (dec). Sis to help you Claire. Father in law in order to Cathy, Richard and you may Rachel. Father to help you Erin, Thomas, E, Annabelle, George, Isaac and you can Samuel. Previous Great-grandfather so you can Madeline. Pal to Ronald, Rodney, Vicki as well as their partners and family relations. His presence brightened the area. His efforts and generosity provided the bottom and you can inspiration for us to research so you’re able to. Years of society provider, and additionally with the Colac Lawn-tennis Club and you may Colac Bowling Club.

A tennis serve which had to be seen to be thought. Possibly the poor left handed move actually viewed at the Colac Golf club. His grass bowling expertise is actually exceeded merely by the their clubmanship and you may the capacity to destroy lotion cakes.

Funeral See

A monument services in order to commemorate living from Mr. Selwyn McAdam is kept at the Colac River Bowling Bar, Armstrong Path, Colac toward Wednesday, commencing on 2:31 p.meters.

Leigh & longer Family members. I’m saddened to learn of the Dads passage. Always enjoyed a chat with him. He had good character. Be sure. Theresa Milverton & Loved ones.

Strongest sympathy to any or all out-of Selwyn’s relatives and buddies. Also thinking about Claire. Too many great memory from good times and chats over of many ages! Love Glenda (Ken ilies)

So you’re able to David , Wendy ,Leigh and household , deepest sympathy on the passage of Selwyn, thinking of everyone , Glee & Tony Cirillo

Our very own great next-door neighbor could be overlooked. All of our greatest sympathy towards household members. May God-bless your inside lifetime of grief.

The heartfelt sympathy so you’re able to David and you will Cathy, Wendy and you can Richard, Leigh and Rachel and all of new group, and to Clare on sad passage through of Selwyn. He was a true guy and you will a good buddy over of a lot many years. Love Fred and you will Fay Lynch and you will family members.

All of our sympathies so you’re able to David Wendy Leigh and you may household in the passageway out-of Selwyn.Happy memory off the last Love Neville and you may Pam Robb and household

Deepest empathy in order to Selwyn’s nearest and dearest frank enjoyed a speak and you may to play pond with Selwyn he had a great sense of humour joan Lawrence and you can family members

To help you David, Wendy, Leigh and you can family. Claire and you can household members. Thinking of everybody at this sad day. I am able to always keep in mind Selwyn which have an enormous smile and you will a friendly desired. He’s got remaining everybody with several unique recollections. Tear Selwyn. Like Yvonne, Geoff Tanis and friends.

To help you David, Wendy, Leigh and group, Strongest empathy toward passage through of Selwyn. Considering all to you at this unfortunate day. My personal mother is extended buyers out of McAdams Butchers and you may I later turned a worker. He had been a company working to have and you will a sort and you will good guy. prefer to most of the Annette Smith (nee Harrowfield) .

A real gentlemen men exactly who constantly greeted your with a great look and you will a cam. You are dearly overlooked at the Bowling club Selwyn. Other people soundly x. All my empathy to Selwyns family members.

Deepest sympathy on McAdam nearest and dearest for the sad passage of Selwyn. A real gentleman that are overlooked from the the whom knew your.

Selwyn was a single regarding a type. Once i already been lawn dishes he usually leftover an eye out for me. He used to say the good thing about dishes is the some one you fulfill additionally the fun you’ve got, additional area from the profitable is a plus. He previously a means of and come up with men feel special each other dated and more youthful. Dad (Tony Mckay) liked Selwyn and talks thus very away from him. Their smile and you will make fun of have been infectious and will also be most unfortunately missed inside the Colac Dishes Pub.