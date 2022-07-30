We Tried Out the Sneaky Pink Sex Toy From All Those Porn Vids

We Tried Out the Sneaky Pink Sex Toy From All Those Porn Vids

The AskMen editorial team thoroughly researches & reviews the best gear, services and staples for life. AskMen may get paid if you click a link in this article and buy a product or service.

For thousands of years, sex has been about touch. If two people aren’t touching each hookupdate.net/nl/flirthookup-overzicht other, can anything that happens between them really be considered sex?

However, thanks to technologies like the internet, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the 21st century has brought about a raft of sex toys that are muddying the waters a little bit. Our tech devices can talk to each other from across the globe, and naturally, our sex toys are trying to keep pace.

But among all the most high tech sex toys out there, perhaps none of them has been as big a hit as Lovense’s Lush 2 vibrator.

An unassuming little pink curl that looks more like an embodied cutesy punctuation mark than a source of orgasmic bliss, the Lush 2 took the spotlight with its usage in online cam shows.

It wasn’t long before it began popping up in amateur porn (and then in mainstream porn, too). It turns out a vibrator that can be controlled by someone other than the person who’s wearing it is powerful enough to deliver serious sexual pleasure, and quiet enough to be used in public, is a pretty compelling concept.

Sex toys, however, are somewhat infamous for conceptually outpacing their actual usability. Just because something can work in theory doesn’t mean it can work in practice, and unless the working is seamless and smooth, it doesn’t take long for arousal to fade while you’re trying to work out a glitch. So we decided to try it out.

Who Is the Lovense Lush 2 For?

Best for: Straight or lesbian couples who are in long-distance relationships, exhibitionists or people who are into public sex play, couples in Dom/sub relationships, couples with cam shows or amateur porn stars.

While you could technically use the Lush 2 in an anus, it’s an internal vibrator intended to be used for vaginas, meaning this sex toy isn’t much for gay guys.

That being said, if you have a vagina and/or you’re sleeping with someone who has one, the Lush 2 has a lot of love to give.

What Exactly Is the Lovense Lush 2?

It’s an internal vibrator designed to stimulate the G-spot, while its signature pink tail dangles out of the user’s labia. Its on/off and control buttons are at the tip of the tail, and it’s through the tail that the Lush 2 communicates with other devices.

It’s waterproof, USB-rechargeable, made from body-safe materials, and the Lovense website boasts that it’s good for up to three hours of continuous use.

Its powerful motor makes it a fun toy by itself, but what really makes it special is what’s in that tail – the connection to the internet, along with Lovense’s app functionality, which lets other people control the toy – whether someone the user knows, or someone they don’t.

There aren’t any additional gadgets in the box, and you pair the toy to your phone (or your partner’s) by downloading the app, signing up and being within range, rather than entering a specific code.

For all the toy’s relative simplicity, the Lush 2’s app is relatively tricked out, and once the two are paired, you can explore all the functionalities at your disposal.

Close Range mode has the following options: Alarm (wake your partner up with a jolt!), Music (pair the vibrations to the beat of your favorite song), Remote (control the intensity of the vibrations on your phone), My Patterns (create personalized vibration patterns), and Sound (sound-activated vibrations).