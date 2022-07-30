The extent of any such delay may vary from one customer to another

The extent of any such delay may vary from one customer to another

33.4 In the event that a particular amount, or an amount in excess of the amount to which you are properly entitled, is erroneously paid to you, you agree to immediately inform us and upon request from us, repay to us the full amount which has been erroneously paid to you.

33.5 We have the authority to adjust Your Player Account to reflect the true outcome of any bet and rectify any errors. Examples of such errors include, without limitation, instances where a price is incorrect, a bet is placed outside of the time within which it is required to be placed, a failure occurs in one of our systems, an incorrect result has been entered, bets are allowed to be placed on a game that has already been e that has already commenced is still allowed, betting on markets containing casinosreview.ca/neteller/ incorrect participants (such as the case where Manchester United are playing in a game, but erroneously we state Manchester City and price the game as if it were Manchester City playing) is allowed, or any other mistake, misprint, misinterpretation, mishearing, misreading, mistranslation, spelling mistake, technical error, transaction error, manifest error, force majeure and/or any other similar mishap.

We have full and absolute discretion to determine which markets will permit cash-out functionality and we also have full right to suspend a cash-out option at any time

33.6 Every effort is made to ensure that errors are avoided when accepting bets. However, in the event of, for instance, a human, technical or other error a bet is accepted at a price (which includes the odds, handicap provisions and other terms or details of the bet) that is clearly incorrect, given the probability of the event occurring at the time the bet was made, we will:

The Cash Out function allows You the possibility to redeem, at its present value (determined by us in our absolute discretion), a bet which has not yet been completed (the “Cash Out Option”) subject to the following conditions:

a) void the bet in the case that the event has not taken place; and/or b) cancel any payment of Winnings associated with the affected bet or part of the bet if it is a multiple bet; and/or c) return your stake to you.

33.7 Live transmissions: Please be aware that live transmissions may at any time be delayed. We shall not at any stage and/or for any reason be held liable for any loss that may arise as a result of any such delay in a live transmission. In the event that any such bets are declared void, stakes shall be returned to you and any Winnings will be confiscated and forfeited by you. If we know or suspect that you may be using any delay in live transmissions to your advantage, we reserve the right to close Your Player Account, void any relevant bets and the Winnings associated with those bets. Any stakes relating to those bets will be returned to you on request.

The Cash Out Option is not available on all events but only on specific, selected events, both pre-match and live.

The Cash Out Option is possible on both single and multiple bets.

The Cash Out Option is not available on free bets or when Bonus Funds are being used.

Errors and delays, as specified in paragraph 33.5 and paragraph 33.6 above, respectively, may at any time affect the possibility or otherwise of a Cash Out Option. In the event that due to any such errors or delays, an offer is removed or odds fluctuate, the Cash Out Option may not be used.