Methodology: How we computed the fresh new terrible Tucson areas inside the 2022

Zero, this isn’t new entertaining household off a lot of cartoons. That it variation is short for one of the the very least glamorous neighborhoods from inside the Tucson.

A relatively higher area of the town, according to Silverlake Park, South Park also offers practical security and you will affordability. Regrettably, finances are difficulty toward area’s step 3,131 residents. They suffers a greater 8.6% unemployment rates and you may a median income away from only $twenty-eight,574.

You’ll find distinguished facilities in your neighborhood. Bordered with the northern because of the Elizabeth. Aviation Pkwy as well as on the latest southern area by I-10, South Park include a combined-explore advancement you to houses attractions such as a technology playground paid by the the latest School regarding Washington.

Population: step 3,131Rank This past year: 6 (Right up step 1)Median Household Really worth: $96,667 (38th bad)Median Income: $28,574 (32nd terrible)More about Southern Playground: Investigation

six. Santa Rita Playground

Since the title indicates, the regional off Santa Rita Playground was oriented up to a park of the same title. Even after this particular aspect credit specific profile, so it area of the urban area ranking given that #6 worst room in the inside Tucson.

A lack of places and a faltering discount hold https://www.datingmentor.org/escort/lincoln Santa Rita Park right back. The newest 586 customers take on an effective 9.7% unemployment price and you can a good $31,286 median money. Nevertheless, home prices in your community was reasonable, that have an average domestic price of $88,850.

Population: 586Rank A year ago: 7 (Upwards step one)Median Domestic Worthy of: $88,850 (32nd bad)Median Earnings: $31,286 (38th bad)More on Santa Rita Park: Studies

eight. San Ignacio Yaqui

Discovered along side We-10, San Ignacio Yaqui brings certain brings. Nonetheless, the area enjoys complications with affordability, work, and you will too little other amenities. This will make it one of many minimum glamorous parts in the town.

This new median household rate inside San Ignacio Yaqui sits at $71,450. In most metropolises, you to is short for a very affordable contour. not, it is a tough financial to pay for with a neighborhood average income off only $19,844. At the same time, the unemployment speed comes in at six.1%.

Population: 676Rank A year ago: 8 (Upwards step one)Average Domestic Well worth: $71,450 (17th worst)Average Money: $19,844 (6th terrible)More on San Ignacio Yaqui: Study

8. Myers

Receive south out of Rosemont Western, ranging from S. Swan Rd. and you can S. Craycroft Rd., Myers provides a property to 5,159 some one. Unfortunately, a faltering economy renders this area a difficult destination to improve a family group. New median earnings translates to $twenty-five,509 in addition to jobless price hovers on seven.1%.

Myers try away from a wasteland, yet not. It has got many facilities and provides sensible homes. New average household really worth comes in during the $forty-eight,150.

The latest owners can also enjoy plenty of recreational use. They’ve been activities and you may swimming at Versatility Park and searching for the head path from the local storage.

nine. Bravo Playground Lane

Population: dos,917Rank Last year: 10 (Up 1)Average Home Worth: $88,933 (33rd terrible)Median Earnings: $30,495 (35th bad)On Bravo Park Way: Studies

ten. Dodge Rose

Population: 3,106Rank Just last year: eleven (Upwards 2)Average Home Value: $62,950 (seventh bad)Average Money: $24,580 (seventeenth poor)Regarding Dodge Rose: Studies

To figure out how lousy a location should be to reside in, we just must understand what categories of something somebody particularly then ount ones something. We threw the next standards into the it investigation to help you get the very best, most satisfactory efficiency you’ll be able to. We utilized which gang of criteria for each area for the Tucson:

Highest unemployment (Reduced perform)

Lower average earnings (Quicker pay)

Lowest inhabitants density (No actions you can take)

Reasonable home values (Zero your ready to shell out to reside here)

Highest crime (Estimated)

