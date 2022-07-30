Natalie Jansen knows something otherwise two regarding the epidermis

David Dees became the final head male single of collection, lookin in the birthday fit on each episode of the 3rd and you may final 12 months away from Relationship Nude. Their truth Television tenure integrated certain it is uncomfortable, cheesy, and really sweet dates, for every single The newest Reduce. In the season finale, Dees and you can co-superstar Natalie Jansen (much more about her ina moment) signed up to choose both and you will depart the fresh new isle with her as the a few, but the individuals good vibes didn’t history and you can Bustle concluded that the brand new reveal didn’t let Dees create a long-term partnership.

After their run-on Relationships Nude, Dave Dees tried their hands given that a keen R&B artist, released a tune entitled “Humor on you.” Dees hinted within a larger enterprise that he wanted to discharge while in the an interview which have Bossip, but like the facts show, you to fantasy might have focus on its course. In addition, when Bossip questioned Dees as to the reasons Relationships Naked was terminated, he theorized that incredible premise of dating on the naked got grown stale for audience.

In the , significant tornadoes dissolved areas of Ohio, along with Dayton. Through an Instagram blog post, Dees said Dayton was his hometown in which he is supposed here to help you “heal certain normalcy back at my city.”

Natalie Jansen try an element of the girls lead, near to co-celebrity David Dees, throughout the third and you may finally year regarding Relationships Naked. New choreographer out-of Milwaukee advised Sarah Scoop one she was good lover of your own reveal before auditioning. While watching Seasons dos, the woman roommate allegedly hinted you to definitely Jansen might be a good fit towards the inform you, and firms clearly conformed. Identical to Dees, she too had her express off nuts schedules throughout the the woman thirteen-occurrence focus on.

Rocsi Diaz leftover directly on hosting after Matchmaking Nude

Following series finale, Jansen and Dees continued an extended-distance matchmaking, no matter if it is unsure once neden gelgitleri denemiyorsun they had been simply family members or something like that so much more. She informed VH1 Development one to Dees are particularly supportive so you’re able to the lady when their sister passed away after this new finale. She including confessed so you’re able to Real Mr. Homemaker one watching Dees directly are bittersweet hence she tears right up if one or two need certainly to say goodbye, with their “unbreakable thread.”

Considering the girl Instagram account, it seems that Jansen hitched a gentleman who was not on Dating Nude and had a baby. Away from parenting, she’s a beneficial YouTube route you to consists mostly comprising vlogs while the an “Aveda Esthetician” emphasizing health and charm tips. Sure, Jansen looks well-capable to mention showing off specific surface.

Connor Hughes had also riskier just after making Matchmaking Nude

Connor Hughes joined lasted around three attacks towards Seasons 3 from Matchmaking Naked. On the latter Natalie Jansen, he just wasn’t the full, ahem, plan. During the a job interview which have Florida Now, Hughes said Matchmaking Nude wasn’t his first time on television. He would and seemed to your Syfy’s Get-off games inform you (where the guy obtained $10,000) as well as on American Ninja Warrior. Whenever basic introduced towards Matchmaking Nude, Hughes claimed he is a professional stuntman – things he went on to complete shortly after stripping out-of his attire for the Bora Bora.

Into the 2018, Hughes revealed a keen Instagram account showing-off his act as an effective live-step stuntman . while the appear to going on times on nude isn’t an adequate amount of a keen adrenaline hurry. Whenever he isn’t moving out of windows or starting risky stunts, Hughes appears to fork out a lot of energy concerned about video clips games. Their Twitter account was full of video away from him to experience first-person player game. Hughes is also allegedly this new co-inventor off Frisky Biscuit Productions, hence turns out a venture you to definitely generally produces YouTube movies in the games.