Thayer’s brigade and purchased in order to move on to Fort Henry, Tenn. It actually was available with two four mule groups to draw rations and you can kitchenware, just like the tents and all sorts of other baggage are sent by-boat on the Cumberland or over new Tennessee canals so you can Fort Henry. The brand new Regiment arrived at Fort Henry towards the mid-day of your nineteenth February during the a negative rainstorm and as a result of dirt indescribable. Whenever you are at the Fort the newest Regiment filled new diary huts or barracks created because of the Confederates, which turned out most convenient and you may safe.

Throughout that mid-day and night, with great difficulty and work, the new baggage, supplies and you can ammo was placed on board the fresh Steamer “Aurora

Into the fifth regarding March requests were received to help you go-ahead by ship up the Tennessee Lake. ” Water try extremely high, stuffed financial institutions and you may completing this new bayous, which managed to get wanted to transportation the baggage to the steamer in a few small and miserably built

This new Routine embarked on sixth and you may switched on new river with the 7th. After many delays it visited Savanah, Tenn., to your 12th. It placed in the vicinity of Savanah up until the morning off new 18th, when it continued up the river, going to Pittsburg Getting on the same evening. p one-and-a-half miles on the getting, new people being forced to carry vast majority of its tents and you may baggage so you’re able to go camping, toward need regarding almost every other manner of transportation. The new travel away from Fort Henry so you can Pittsburg Obtaining, on account of new packed position of your own motorboat, bad h2o, and require out-of proper chance of exercise, proved really damaging on health of one’s Regiment. Numerous passed away along the way while the sick-list is largely enhanced.

Before leaving Fort Henry this new Routine are allotted to the second Brigade, 4th Department. This new Brigade contained the newest 14th, fifteenth and you may 46th Illinois, and the 25th Indiana Infantry and is actually demanded by Col. James C. Veatch of latter routine. The fresh Section try demanded by the Brig. Gen. STEPHEN An effective. HURLBUT, off Illinois. The fresh routine remained quietly inside go camping, fucking and you will performing camp and picket obligation, until the competition from Shiloh, to the sixth and you will seventh regarding ps was in fact concerned and you will the Brigade went aside about several miles so you can Gen. SHERMAN’S camp, once we was bought right back, are informed it was a bogus alarm. The new part consumed in the fight regarding Shiloh because of the Regiment try fully and you can ably established on following profile, viz:

Whenever it introduced my personal guys flower, dressed its range and you can instantly commenced raining a destructive flames towards this new opponent

Captain: – You will find the brand new honor so you can report to you one, toward Week-end early morning the 6th inst., at about seven step 1/dos o’clock, A beneficial. M., the fresh opposition fire was first heard in my camp, whereupon We ordered my personal men to hold on their own for the readiness in order to march in the a moments find, and in lower than 5 minutes once receiving the transaction my routine was for the march on race-community, interacting with there ranging from nine and 10 o’clock, A. M. It took a posture bought by Col. Veatch individually. Good routine released on the two hundred meters before the line offered means beneath the opponents flames, and retreated by way of my personal line that has been prone. The fresh new regiment posted towards the the proper

That have been successful from inside the driving brand new challenger along the brow of one’s slope, the very first Brigade out-of Sherman’s Division looked upon a floor to have the purpose of following in the enemy within haven. I joined my demand up on the left regarding the Brigade and you will gone upwards in-line so you’re able to within 2 hundred m of your own adversary, whenever a quick and you will malicious flames launched on all of our entire line. Growing all of our tone facing the collection of competition, I purchased my order so you can cover on their own trailing trees and you will logs because the best they might, within this short-range of your own opponent, and you can left up a steady flame till the routine towards our best got distributed and fallen right back along side ravine, when i bought my personal males to-fall back once again to this new ravine, and you may moving her or him because of the leftover flank We got him or her away of selection of this new enemies weapons. Within this last wedding, Capt. Wm. Young, away from providers “G.” who’d been successful inside rallying a great deal more guys following the very first involvement than just about any other Head, and you will which heroically said he’d stand by me personally and you may brand new tone up until the last child is killed, decrease, test from lips, and you can was transmitted on career. Reinforcements today coming in, and you can my personal people being forced to slip right back from all of these two intense involvements, came into existence some scattered. They are now you to o’clock, my ammunition exhausted, that have missing my pony in the 1st engagement, and you may obligated to continue base the bill of the time, and you will shopping for me personally inside a half distance from my Regimental encampment, We marched my personal people in order to it for dinner. Calling my personal boys into range immediately after eating, I shaped her or him off to the right of Brigade, commanded because of the Col. C. C. Marsh, on their consult, at the front end otherwise and to the newest remaining out-of my go camping, where we again met the fresh enemy. A battery pack back babylon escort Raleigh NC at my leftover leaving under the flames of your own enemy, new regiments