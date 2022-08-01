Statistical analyses away from basic characteristics of one’s investigation

Statistical analyses away from basic characteristics of one’s investigation

Our analyses run five particular time collection for every single of 29 businesses placed in the new DJIA from inside the months of our own data: the newest every day level of states off an excellent organizations label on the Financial Moments, the fresh every single day exchange level of a great business’s stock, the new every day natural return away from an effective company’s stock additionally the day-after-day return away from a good business’s stock. Before powering correlational analyses, we look for stationarity and you can normality of any of those 124 big date show.

To check for stationarity, we first run an Augmented Dickey-Fuller test on each of these company name mention, daily transaction volume, daily absolute return and daily return time series. With the exception of the time series of mentions of Coca-Cola in the Financial Times, we reject the null hypothesis of a unit root for all time series, providing support for the assumption of stationarity of these time series (company names mentions: Coca-Cola Dickey-Fuller = ?3.137, p = 0.099; all other Dickey-Fuller < ?3.478, all other ps < 0.05; daily transaction volume: all Dickey-Fuller < ?3.763, all ps < 0.05; daily absolute return: all Dickey-Fuller < ?5.046, all ps < 0.01; daily return: all Dickey-Fuller < ?9.371, all ps < 0.01). We verify the results of the Augmented Dickey-Fuller test with an alternative test for the presence of a unit root, the Phillips-Perron test. Here, we reject the null hypothesis of a unit root for all company name, transaction volume, absolute return and return time series, with no exceptions, again providing support for the assumption of stationarity of these time series (company names mentions: all Dickey-Fuller Z(?) < ?, all ps < 0.01; daily transaction volume: all Dickey-Fuller Z(?) < ?, all ps < 0.01; daily absolute return: all Dickey-Fuller Z(?) < ?, all ps < 0.01; daily return: all Dickey-Fuller Z(?) < ?, all ps < 0.01).

To check for normality, we run a Shapiro-Wilk test on each of our company name mention, daily transaction volume, daily absolute return and daily return time series. We find that none of our 124 time series have a Gaussian distribution (company names mentions: all W < 0.945, all ps < 0.01; daily transaction volume: all W < 0.909, all ps < 0.01; daily absolute return: all W < 0.811, all ps < 0.01; daily return: all W < 0.962, all ps < 0.01).

Sources

Preis, T., Schneider, J. J. Stanley, H. Elizabeth. Switching procedure during the economic places. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. You.S.A. 108, 7674–7678 (2011).

Throughout the research, i therefore try into lifestyle out of relationship between datasets by the figuring Spearman’s rank relationship coefficient, a low-parametric scale that makes zero expectation about the normality of one’s fundamental investigation

Podobnik, B., Horvatic, D., Petersen, A great. M. Stanley, H. Elizabeth. Cross-correlations ranging from frequency changes and rates alter. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.An effective. 106, 22079–22084 (2009).

Feng, L., Li, B., Podobnik, B., Preis, T. Stanley, H. E. Hooking up broker-based patterns and stochastic different types of financial places. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.An effective. 109, 8388–8393 (2012).

Preis, T., Kenett, D. Y. Stanley, H. Elizabeth. Helbing, D. Ben-Jacob, Age. Quantifying this www.datingranking.net/local-hookup/scottsdale/ new behavior out of stock correlations below ).

Krawiecki, A., Holyst, J. Good. Helbing, D. Volatility clustering and you can scaling for monetary date show due to attractor bubbling. Phys. Rev. Lett. 89, 158701 (2002).

Watanabe, K., Takayasu, H. Takayasu, Yards. A mathematical definition of the newest financial bubbles and you may accidents. Physica A beneficial 383, 120–124 (2007).

Preis, T., Moat, H. S., Bishop, S. Roentgen., Treleaven, P. Stanley, H. E. Quantifying the fresh new Digital Traces out-of Hurricane Exotic on the Flickr. Sci. Rep. step 3, 3141 (2013).

Moat, H. S., Preis, T., Olivola, C. Y., Liu, C. Chater, N. Using huge research to predict collective behavior throughout the real life. Behav. Brain Sci. (when you look at the press).