Silk Road Literature Serie’s “Arabian Nights, World Poems” digitally published in two parts

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid,

President, Asia Journalists Association

CAIRO: The new edition of the Silk Road Literature Series ANTHOLOGY “Arabian Nights, World Poems” has been digitally published in two parts, to cover the contributions of 156 poets from more than 40 and 15 languages.

Poems are written in different languages including Arabic, Russian, English, French, Italian, German, Greek, Serbian, Croatian, Spanish, Hindi, Indonesian, Armenian, Swedish, Bengali and Japanese.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, editor of the international multi-language publication, said that both parts will be available for free to read as an online copy.

While these two parts are approximately 900 pages altogether, the print version will come in one book and will be released in different cities on the real Silk Road, he added.

The mega anthology is a cultural project to offer global poetic voices a space to sing under an umbrella of the world theme “Arabian Nights”.

The Arabian Nights is a literary work inspired the some of the world’s most creative figures, including poets, novelists, painters, film and theater makers and music composers. It is a world that mixes history and legend, a space to travel between illusion and reality.

Few months ago, the editor asked world poets: “Have you read the Nights, or just some of its tales? Have you thought about expressing your admiration or discontent with them? Have you thought of writing a poem about Arabian Nights characters, heroes, narrator, and the paths of their women and men?”

He also requested them to “be Scheherazade or Dunyazad, act as Shahryar or Shah Zaman, do as Aladdin or Ali Baba, and create their own poetic nights”.

This was the theme for the new issue of the Silk Road Literature Series Anthology.

Being the coordinator of World Poetry Movement in Egypt, Ashraf Aboul-Yazid announced that the publication will be a part of activities raised by the WPM in Egypt.

In 2021, in the Silk Road Literature Anthology, world poets presented in the first issue “Asia Sings”. They excelled in the second issue “Mediterranean Waves”, and they shined in the third issue “Ancient Egyptians, Modern Poets”. In the fourth issue “Arabian Nights, World Poems”, 156 poets from almost 50 countries are getting together.

Part I will have the works of Eldar Akhadov, Dmitry Streshnev, Olga Levadnaya, Olga Medvedko, Irina Shulgina, Natalie Bisso, Nigar Arif, Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, Fahredin Shehu, Mustafa Gökçek, MD.Sabbir Hossain, Elmaya Cabbarova, Rahim Karim, Dimitris P. Kraniotis, Bozena Helena Mazur-Nowak, Borislav Batin, Ali Alhazmi, Abdukakhor Kosim, Teresa del Bosque, Ana Stjelja, Yeşim Ağaoğlu, Yeni Fatmawati, Tofayel Tafazzal, Taniya Chakraborty, Tajimur Rahaman, Suhina Biswasmajumdar, James Tian, Snežana Šolkotović, Mahmud Kamal, El-houssine Bensenaa, Elena Ananieva, Deema Mahmood, Dr. Haj Mohamad, Caroline Laurent Turunc, Wali Mahmud, Vatsala Radhakeesoon, Vasiliki Karatasiou, Varsha Gupta Samprabha, Tyran Prizren Spahiu, Türkan Ergör, Trishna Basak, Swapanjay Chowdhury, Sri Verayanti R., Soumit Basu, Sosonjan A.Khan, Saaumyajit Acharya, Ruslan Saulebekovich, Rudra Mostafa, Rouba El Youssef, Ngozi Olivia Osuoha, Dr. Ranjana Sharan Sinha, Rezauddin Stalin, Rosario Isabel Diaz Ramirez, Sandrine Davin, Sanhita Sinha, Shaheen Reza, Shikdar Mohammed Kibriah , Shokhida Yusupova, Snežana Marko-Musinov, Snighdha Baul, Nermina Subašić, Marija Aleksić, Pankhuri Sinha, Otteri Selva kumar, Norbert Góra, Nina Zarkova, Nina Abdul Razzak, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Nawar Ahmad al-Shater, Nandita De nee Chatterjee, Naba kumar Podder, Masudul Hoq, Marijana Petronić, Clara Sánchez Pérez, Nivedita Roy, Mohammed El Kafrawi, Mohammad Shamim Mia, Mohamed Hajji Mohamed, Dr. Mohammed Abdel- Salam Sadeq, Misna Chanu, Maria do Sameiro Barroso, Márcia Batista Ramos, and Kamal Dhungana.

Part II of the Anthology features the works of Kalipada Ghosh, M.A, Jelena Ljubenović, Jasna Šamić, Golam Kibria Pinu, Francis Otole, Kishan Dahal, Jarkynbek Karakulov, Kushal Bhowmik, Igor Pop Trajkov, Hossam El Khattib,Leonardo Herrmann, Ada Membreño, Gurjeet Kour Ghuman, Dr. Rehab Wahdan, Maysara Salah El-din, Hillol Ray, Glória Sofia, Ashraf Hasan, Ashikuzzaman Asad, Abdulloh Abdumominov, Ewith Bahar, Emanuele Cilenti, Eduard Harents, Eden Soriano Trinidad, Dr. Sajid Hussain, Dr.Jamuna Bini, Dr. Haji Mohd Ali bin Haji Radin, Dr. Debaprasanna Biswas, Mewadev, Dareen Nor, Xanthi Hondrou-Hill, Tobias Burghardt, Moumen Samir, Meg Smith, Maki Starfield, Lily Siti Multatuliana, Lidia Chiarelli, Jona Burghardt, Ali Abukhattab, Jasmina Hanjalić, Gioia Lomasti, Fátima Gameiro, Dariusz Pacak, Asrizal Nur, Tonia Poetry, Dalan Jahan, Bilal Al-Masry, DR. Bhawani Shankar Nial, Baby Shaw, Ayo Ayoola-Amale, Aparnaa Laxmi Singh, Amita Sanghavi, Adalbek Ahmadiuly, Marlene Pasini, Ljubica Katic, Harinder Cheeman, Francisco Azuela, Zhanat Bolatovna, Elmira Sarsenbayevna, Shaidazymova Nesibeli, Rana Moghtader, Menlibayeva Maira Nyshanovna, Madiyar Mukhtarovich Ospanov, Gulnar Rakhymzhan, Gulnar Tleyevna, Damegul Bakytzhanova, Balausa Zhanaevna, Ardakty Kamak, Ardak Igenova, and Aizada Bekenovna.

Links to the two parts:

The Silk Road Anthology- Arabian Nights. World Poems I

https://issuu.com/ashrafaboul-yazid/docs/the_silk_road_anthology_arabian_nights_part_1

The Silk Road Anthology- Arabian Nights. World Poems II

https://issuu.com/ashrafaboul-yazid/docs/the_silk_road_anthology_arabian_nights_part_2