How to use Bathmate water-based penis pump?

For Sexual Pleasure- The Bathmate Hydro7 is perfect for beginners who wish to add some spice to their sex life.

Erectile Dysfunction- You should go for the Bathmate HydroMax series if you want to fight ED and curved curvature. They help to get you a strong erection with long-lasting strength.

Penis Enlargement- HydroXtreme, the most advanced and newest series of Bathmate pumps, is the latest technology to get bigger manhood without any pills or penile enlargement surgery. They offer the highest pressure for a quick and robust erection.

Pumping up your penis can be a bit pricy, but it's worth it. The best advice I can give you is not to skimp on the budget for a pump. If you buy a cheap one, it will break quickly and won't provide the results that you are looking for. Make sure that if you purchase a pump, don't go for less than $100.

The Bathmate water-based penis pump is a proven way to enlarge your penis in the comfort of your bathtub or shower. If you are not comfortable using it in the bathroom, then you can use it in the privacy of your bedroom too.

Take a warm shower for a while to loosen your body and scrotum.

Fill the enlargement pump with water; hold the bottom to ensure water does not escape.

Place your penis inside the pump and push it towards the pelvis base several times to create a vacuum.

After 15 to 20 minutes, press the Bathmate valve to release the pressure and enjoy your good times.

Bathmate Routines – Maximize your results

How your penis pump session goes depends largely on the steps you take before and after. It can be tough to get great results if you don’t know how to use it properly. Luckily for you, we’re here with some insider tips that will help make your pumping sessions more productive and increase your ultimate gains.

Remember to warm up before a pumping session

With the right stretching exercises and light exercise before you pump, you can get better penis pumping results. It would help if you started with stretching your thighs, groin muscles, buttocks, and upper body to loosen up the tightness in these areas.

Next, go for a short jog or do some pushups to increase blood flow to the area. This will help relax user penile tissues, so they aren’t as stiff when it’s time for pumping!

Take it easy in the beginning

Many things can go wrong when you’re using a penis pump. The most common mistake is pumping too much pressure into the device, which leads to rupture of blood vessels or bruising of your genitals.

You should take it easy in the beginning. Start with low-pressure settings and low time intervals so your body can get used to the sensation of pumping without feeling too much pain or discomfort. Start with low pressure of 5 to 10 minutes sessions and gradually increasing over time.

Perform Jelqs between pumping sessions

Bathmate hydromax pumps are amazing devices that can create instant and long-lasting erections in men – but they’re not perfect! Jelqs is a great way to increase penis pumping results and an easy way for men who don’t have the time or resources to pump regularly.

Jelqs is a simple exercise that you can do in between your sessions with your new toy, which will help maximize your success when using it. This technique is not only great for increasing the size of your member, but it also helps with erections and stamina.